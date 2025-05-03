Advertisement
High School Sports

Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Los Angeles Times staff

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

Banning 12, North Hollywood 0

Fairfax 5, Bravo 3

Kennedy 6, Marshall 1

Maywood CES 2, Arleta 0

Rancho Dominguez 5, Environmental Charter 1

San Pedro 5, Venice 2

Sylmar 5, Palisades 2

Vaughn 17, Reseda 0

Verdugo Hills 8, Bell 7

Wilson 8, Roosevelt 0

Southern Section

Anaheim 5, Artesia 3

Anaheim Canyon 9, Brea Olinda 7

Arroyo Valley 12, Rim of the World 10

Aquinas 9, Ontario Christian 5

Bishop Amat 6, La Salle 4

Bishop Montgomery 17, Animo Leadership 0

Bonita 5, Ayala 3

Buena Park 7, Woodcrest Christian 6

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 9, Brentwood 8

Capistrano Valley Christian 13, Webb 0

Castaic 6, Lancaster 4

Corona del Mar 11, La Quinta 0

Dana Hills 5, San Clemente 4

Edison 2, Long Beach Poly 1

El Rancho 3, Long Beach Cabrillo 0

Esperanza 12, South East 3

Gahr 4, El Segundo 2

Heritage 7, Moreno Valley 4

Kaiser 11, San Gorgonio 2

La Palma Kennedy 20, University 11

Long Beach Wilson 8, Roosevelt 0

Maranatha 9, Valencia 7

Mayfair 3, Lakewood 0

Monrovia 5, Flintridge Prep 0

Ojai Valley 11, Sequoyah 1

Oxnard 1, Fillmore 0

Palmdale 5, Vasquez 4

Palm Desert 3, Beaumont 0

Paraclete 20, Adelanto 4

San Jacinto Valley Academy 4, West Valley 3

Savanna 4, South Pasadena 3

St. Anthony 7, Bellflower 4

St. Bonaventure 5, Grace Brethren 1

Sultana 9, Quartz Hill 1

Summit 5, Bloomington 1

Thousand Oaks 4, Foothill Tech 0

Torrance 10, El Rancho 2

Ventura 11, Newbury Park 4

Wiseburn Da Vinci 22, Environmental Charter 0

Intersectional

Esperanza 12, South East 3

Rolling Hills Prep 6, University 5

South Gate 5, Sonora 4

SOFTBALL

City Section

Eagle Rock 3, Verdugo Hills 0

Venice 14, Eagle Rock 3

Southern Section

Arcadia 6, Burbank 0

Big Bear 9, Southlands Christian 5

Castaic 14, Bishop Diego 4

Chino Hills 13, Chino 2

Hart 11, Highland 7

Lakeside 6, Temecula Valley 4

Long Beach Poly 5, Palos Verdes 5

Muir 10, Glendale 0

Temecula Valley 14, Lakeside 8

Intersectional

Carson 6, Long Beach Poly 5

Palos Verdes 5, Carson 2

Venice 4, Westlake 3

Westlake 10, Verdugo Hills 0

