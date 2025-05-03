Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores
- Share via
-
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
Banning 12, North Hollywood 0
Fairfax 5, Bravo 3
Kennedy 6, Marshall 1
Maywood CES 2, Arleta 0
Rancho Dominguez 5, Environmental Charter 1
San Pedro 5, Venice 2
Sylmar 5, Palisades 2
Vaughn 17, Reseda 0
Verdugo Hills 8, Bell 7
Wilson 8, Roosevelt 0
Southern Section
Anaheim 5, Artesia 3
Anaheim Canyon 9, Brea Olinda 7
Arroyo Valley 12, Rim of the World 10
Aquinas 9, Ontario Christian 5
Bishop Amat 6, La Salle 4
Bishop Montgomery 17, Animo Leadership 0
Bonita 5, Ayala 3
Buena Park 7, Woodcrest Christian 6
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 9, Brentwood 8
Capistrano Valley Christian 13, Webb 0
Castaic 6, Lancaster 4
Corona del Mar 11, La Quinta 0
Dana Hills 5, San Clemente 4
Edison 2, Long Beach Poly 1
El Rancho 3, Long Beach Cabrillo 0
Esperanza 12, South East 3
Gahr 4, El Segundo 2
Heritage 7, Moreno Valley 4
Kaiser 11, San Gorgonio 2
La Palma Kennedy 20, University 11
Long Beach Wilson 8, Roosevelt 0
Maranatha 9, Valencia 7
Mayfair 3, Lakewood 0
Monrovia 5, Flintridge Prep 0
Ojai Valley 11, Sequoyah 1
Oxnard 1, Fillmore 0
Palmdale 5, Vasquez 4
Palm Desert 3, Beaumont 0
Paraclete 20, Adelanto 4
San Jacinto Valley Academy 4, West Valley 3
Savanna 4, South Pasadena 3
St. Anthony 7, Bellflower 4
St. Bonaventure 5, Grace Brethren 1
Sultana 9, Quartz Hill 1
Summit 5, Bloomington 1
Thousand Oaks 4, Foothill Tech 0
Torrance 10, El Rancho 2
Ventura 11, Newbury Park 4
Wiseburn Da Vinci 22, Environmental Charter 0
Intersectional
Esperanza 12, South East 3
Rolling Hills Prep 6, University 5
South Gate 5, Sonora 4
SOFTBALL
City Section
Eagle Rock 3, Verdugo Hills 0
Venice 14, Eagle Rock 3
Southern Section
Arcadia 6, Burbank 0
Big Bear 9, Southlands Christian 5
Castaic 14, Bishop Diego 4
Chino Hills 13, Chino 2
Hart 11, Highland 7
Lakeside 6, Temecula Valley 4
Long Beach Poly 5, Palos Verdes 5
Muir 10, Glendale 0
Temecula Valley 14, Lakeside 8
Intersectional
Carson 6, Long Beach Poly 5
Palos Verdes 5, Carson 2
Venice 4, Westlake 3
Westlake 10, Verdugo Hills 0
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.