Roundup: Keith Higgins Jr. sets Chaminade school record with 51 points

Keith Higgins Jr. has had many good games during his four-year career at West Hills Chaminade, but Saturday’s performance topped them all.

“It was awesome,” Chaminade coach Bryant Cantwell said.

Higgins, a Lehigh signee, finished with a school-record 51 points in a 99-76 victory over Santa Clarita Christian.

“He missed his first shot of the game,” Cantwell said. “Then I don’t remember him missing another shot until the fourth quarter.”

Higgins had 31 points at halftime. “It was such a great performance,” Cantwell said.

Sierra Canyon 72, Santa Maria St. Joseph 59: The Trailblazers finally pulled away midway through the fourth quarter behind Amari Bailey, who scored 28 points, and Shy Odom, who had 20.

Brentwood 76, Calabasas 61: Thomas Oosterbroek scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds and Zach Mellon added 18 points for Brentwood. Gavin Murphy scored 33 points for Calabasas.

Corona Centennial 81, Long Beach Poly 41: Donovan Dent scored 25 points, Jared McCain 15 and Kylan Boswell 14. Christian Watson led Poly with 23 points.

Colony 80, Oak Hills 63: The Titans improved to 11-1. Jaden Henley led the way with 25 points.

St. Francis 54, South Pasadena 38: Buckley DeJardin led St. Francis with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 71, Campbell Hall 59: Ben Shtolzberg paced Notre Dame with 21 points.

Windward 73, Palisades 64: Jake Shapiro made eight three-pointers and finished with 29 points.

Girls’ basketball

Santa Ana Mater Dei 77, Long Beach Poly 24: At 11-0, the Monarchs showed again why they should be the No. 1-ranked girls’ team in Southern California.

West Torrance 63, Rolling Hills Prep 49: Nicole Chuang led West Torrance (9-0) with 17 points.

Baseball

Hart 12, Saugus 5: Enough of the practice games. It’s time for Hart (12-1) to take on West Ranch (13-0) in a two-game series that might decide the Foothill League baseball championship.

Eddie Tejada and Vic Pico had two hits each in Hart’s win over Saugus. Hart will play host to West Ranch on Wednesday, then play at West Ranch on Friday. The two teams will meet once more at the end of May. West Ranch has a 3-2 nonleague win over Hart on March 26.

Poly 8, San Fernando 5: It took 14 innings for the Parrots to prevail. Diego Ortega had the game-winning RBI.

Chatsworth 6, San Pedro 5: The Chancellors got two RBIs from Billy Rusen.

Cleveland 3, Palisades 0: Braden Lowe struck out all four batters he faced for the save.

Long Beach Wilson 5, Dana Hills 3: John Lanterman had three hits.

Tesoro 1, Trabuco Hills 0: Chris Adams threw five shutout innings of relief.

Marina 5, Fountain Valley 4: David Mashburn and Chad Lux each had two RBIs.

Sierra Canyon 8, El Camino Real 0: Bryce Bond threw the shutout with five strikeouts. Kehdon Hettinger had three hits and four RBIs.

Corona Santiago 3, Vista Murrieta 1: Makai Lewis threw the complete game.

Simi Valley 6, Birmingham 3: Dominic Womack had two hits and two RBIs.

Orange Lutheran 9, Servite 4: Maxwell Andeel had three hits, and Derek Curiel added two hits and three RBIs.

Quartz Hill 12, Highland 0: Colin Stout threw the shutout.

Bishop Amat 13, Gardena Serra 4: Tyler White homered, and Frankie Peralez and Adrian Verduzco each had two hits.

Villa Park 15, North Torrance 3: Benny Vogel had three hits.

Softball

Los Alamitos 8, Villa Park 1: The Spartans suffered their first defeat.

Track

Football player Jason Thompson of Harvard-Westlake set a school record with a triple jump of 45 feet 7 inches in his first meet of the year.