High school basketball: Saturday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

Anaheim Canyon 77, Mira Costa 72

Arcadia 62, Rancho Mirage 48

Artesia 74, Charter Oak 36

Bishop Alemany 53, Fairmont Prep 42

Camarillo 61, Saugus 47

Capistrano Valley Christian 89, Avalon 29

Channel Islands 54, Thacher 40

Corona Centennal 73, Oxnard 61

Crean Lutheran 79, Temecula Valley 59

Damien 71, San Juan Hills 52

Desert Christian Academy 58, Indio 41

Eastvale Roosevelt 75, Etiwanda 51

La Mirada 76, Rancho Cucamonga 64

Legacy Christian Academy 82, Hillcrest Christian 35

Liberty 57, Palo Verde Valley 50

Loma Linda Academy 48, Redlands Adventist Academy 41

Long Beach Poly 74, Millikan 54

Loyola 68, Beverly Hills 40

Newbury Park Adventist 64, Glendale Adventist 57

Orange County Pacifica Christian 95, West Ranch 70

Orange Lutheran 63, Central 31

Palm Desert 58, Calexico 54

Ramona 79, South Hills 62

Riverside North 72, Patriot 44

Rolling Hills Prep 54, Village Christian 48

Savanna 93, Santa Fe 73

Sonora 72, Placentia Valencia 69

GIRLS

Aquinas 41, San Bernardino 26

Beaumont 40, Montgomery 37

Bishop Diego 50, Villanova Prep 34

Bishop Montgomery 53, St. Anthony 42

Buena 65, San Marcos 45

Buena Park 58, Corona Santiago 50

Cantwell Sacred Heart 41, Bishop Amat 40

Capistrano Valley 35, Avalon 20

Carson 60, Webb 19

Carter 63, Hawthorne 10

Chaparral 59, Ayala 39

Corona 59, Walnut 49

Corona Centennial 61, La Jolla Country Day 58

Diamond Bar 77, Silverado 47

Dos Pueblos 76, Oxnard Pacifica 60

Edison 44, Patriot 38

El Dorado 57, Chino 39

Etiwanda 82, Mission Hills 55

Fairmont Prep 62, Monache 54

Hacienda Heights Wilson 58, Indian Springs 35

Loma Linda Academy 48, Redlands Adventist 13

Long Beach Poly 38, Whitney 35

Los Alamitos 73, Huntington Beach 22

Mary Star of the Sea 60, Pomona Catholic 14

Mater Dei 70, Lynwood 30

Ontario Christian 72, Lakewood St. Joseph 34

Orange Lutheran 46, Brea Olinda 27

Oxford Academy 44, Woodbridge 40

Pioneer 54, BIshop’s 37

Portola 41, Esperanza 31

Ramona 51, Anaheim Canyon 34

Ramona Convent 34, Covina 32

Rancho Christian 54, Francis Parker 47

Riverside Poly 68, Norte Vista 11

Rolling Hills Prep 61, Mira Costa 49

Rosary Academy 53, Cerritos 39

San Dimas 68, High Tech SD 30

Santa Margarita 64, Shadow Hills 45

Segerstrom 43, La Palma Kennedy 22

Sonora 37, Orange County Pacifica Christian 35

St. Bonaventure 57, St. Joseph Academy 48

Torrance 51, Westminster La Quinta 17

Troy 62, Costa Mesa 30

United Christian Academy 54, Rowland 53

Ventura 82, Santa Barbara 7

Victory Christian Academy 58, Great Oak 52

Villa Park 45, Crean Lutheran 34

