High school basketball: Saturday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
Anaheim Canyon 77, Mira Costa 72
Arcadia 62, Rancho Mirage 48
Artesia 74, Charter Oak 36
Bishop Alemany 53, Fairmont Prep 42
Camarillo 61, Saugus 47
Capistrano Valley Christian 89, Avalon 29
Channel Islands 54, Thacher 40
Corona Centennal 73, Oxnard 61
Crean Lutheran 79, Temecula Valley 59
Damien 71, San Juan Hills 52
Desert Christian Academy 58, Indio 41
Eastvale Roosevelt 75, Etiwanda 51
La Mirada 76, Rancho Cucamonga 64
Legacy Christian Academy 82, Hillcrest Christian 35
Liberty 57, Palo Verde Valley 50
Loma Linda Academy 48, Redlands Adventist Academy 41
Long Beach Poly 74, Millikan 54
Loyola 68, Beverly Hills 40
Newbury Park Adventist 64, Glendale Adventist 57
Orange County Pacifica Christian 95, West Ranch 70
Orange Lutheran 63, Central 31
Palm Desert 58, Calexico 54
Ramona 79, South Hills 62
Riverside North 72, Patriot 44
Rolling Hills Prep 54, Village Christian 48
Savanna 93, Santa Fe 73
Sonora 72, Placentia Valencia 69
GIRLS
Aquinas 41, San Bernardino 26
Beaumont 40, Montgomery 37
Bishop Diego 50, Villanova Prep 34
Bishop Montgomery 53, St. Anthony 42
Buena 65, San Marcos 45
Buena Park 58, Corona Santiago 50
Cantwell Sacred Heart 41, Bishop Amat 40
Capistrano Valley 35, Avalon 20
Carson 60, Webb 19
Carter 63, Hawthorne 10
Chaparral 59, Ayala 39
Corona 59, Walnut 49
Corona Centennial 61, La Jolla Country Day 58
Diamond Bar 77, Silverado 47
Dos Pueblos 76, Oxnard Pacifica 60
Edison 44, Patriot 38
El Dorado 57, Chino 39
Etiwanda 82, Mission Hills 55
Fairmont Prep 62, Monache 54
Hacienda Heights Wilson 58, Indian Springs 35
Loma Linda Academy 48, Redlands Adventist 13
Long Beach Poly 38, Whitney 35
Los Alamitos 73, Huntington Beach 22
Mary Star of the Sea 60, Pomona Catholic 14
Mater Dei 70, Lynwood 30
Ontario Christian 72, Lakewood St. Joseph 34
Orange Lutheran 46, Brea Olinda 27
Oxford Academy 44, Woodbridge 40
Pioneer 54, BIshop’s 37
Portola 41, Esperanza 31
Ramona 51, Anaheim Canyon 34
Ramona Convent 34, Covina 32
Rancho Christian 54, Francis Parker 47
Riverside Poly 68, Norte Vista 11
Rolling Hills Prep 61, Mira Costa 49
Rosary Academy 53, Cerritos 39
San Dimas 68, High Tech SD 30
Santa Margarita 64, Shadow Hills 45
Segerstrom 43, La Palma Kennedy 22
Sonora 37, Orange County Pacifica Christian 35
St. Bonaventure 57, St. Joseph Academy 48
Torrance 51, Westminster La Quinta 17
Troy 62, Costa Mesa 30
United Christian Academy 54, Rowland 53
Ventura 82, Santa Barbara 7
Victory Christian Academy 58, Great Oak 52
Villa Park 45, Crean Lutheran 34
