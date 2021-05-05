Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Brothers Justin and Aaron Simpson face off for first place in MAC baseball

T-shirts made for the Simpson brothers showdown involving Central Michigan and Ball State.
(Courtesy of the Simpson family)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
The Simpson family is ready for the baseball showdown in the Mid-American Conference this weekend when Central Michigan faces Ball State.

Central Michigan’s Justin Simpson, who went to El Modena, is facing brother Aaron Simpson, who went to Servite and plays for Ball State.

Their parents had special T-shirts made up for the “Simpson Series.”

Justin, a sophomore infielder, is batting .312. Aaron , a senior center fielder, is batting .217. First place is on the line in conference play.

No word yet on what happens to the brother who wins or loses. But hey, at least there are some nice T-shirts for the occasion.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

