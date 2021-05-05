Brothers Justin and Aaron Simpson face off for first place in MAC baseball

The Simpson family is ready for the baseball showdown in the Mid-American Conference this weekend when Central Michigan faces Ball State.

Central Michigan’s Justin Simpson, who went to El Modena, is facing brother Aaron Simpson, who went to Servite and plays for Ball State.

Their parents had special T-shirts made up for the “Simpson Series.”

Justin, a sophomore infielder, is batting .312. Aaron , a senior center fielder, is batting .217. First place is on the line in conference play.

No word yet on what happens to the brother who wins or loses. But hey, at least there are some nice T-shirts for the occasion.