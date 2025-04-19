Prep talk: Frithsmith brothers lift Hart baseball after football contributions
Hart High’s baseball team had one of its best comeback victories on Thursday, rallying from an 8-2 deficit to defeat Castaic 9-8. The Frithsmith brothers, Ryder and Matix, each had doubles in the seventh inning when Hart pushed across the tying and winning run.
“It was really cool to go up there with one out and get on and for him to keep it going and drive in the winning run,” Matix said.
Matix, a sophomore, and Ryder, a senior, were also standout players for the football team. Now Matix is playing left field and Ryder center field.
“It’s a little different because he was mostly a defensive player,” Matix said. “It’s cool to be in the outfield together, communicate, work together. We’re still working as a team and having brother bondage.”
But what’s up with Ryder having a higher batting average than Matix?
“I don’t know,” Matix said. “He’s been hot lately. I’m picking it up.”
Hart (11-7, 6-1) has a two-game series next week with West Ranch (15-7, 7-1) for first place in the Foothill League.
