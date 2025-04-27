Prep talk: Summit baseball team has 18-game winning streak

One of the hottest high school baseball teams in Southern California is Summit in Fontana.

The SkyHawks are soaring with a 21-3 record, an 18-game winning streak and an 8-0 mark in the Sunkist League.

It’s perfect timing for coach Samuel Lopez, because his son, Sammy, is a senior starting second baseman. He and Kody Smathers, a pitcher/infielder, are committed to Cal Baptist. Lopez leads the team in hitting with a .468 average.

18th Win in a Row!



Summit 2

Grand Terrace 1



WP: Dylan Harrison 5IP, 5K, 0R



Lopez 2-4, 1R

Flores 2-3, 2B, RBI

Magdaleno 1-3, RBI pic.twitter.com/FBkVEisLDm — SUMMIT BASEBALL (@SummitBaseball) April 26, 2025

Summit played a strong nonleague schedule, with losses to Corona and Norco, and wins over Servite, San Clemente and Rancho Cucamonga. …

Crespi and Harvard-Westlake play for the Mission League baseball title next week, but on Saturday, players from the two teams helped support Northridge Little League’s Challenger Division. One of Harvard-Westlake’s players, Mason Wetzstein, has been working for five years to support the division and helped earn a grant. …

St. John Bosco has clinched its first Trinity League baseball title since 2017 . The Braves have a three-game lead with three to play and own a tiebreaker over second-place Orange Lutheran.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.