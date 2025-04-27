Prep talk: Summit baseball team has 18-game winning streak
One of the hottest high school baseball teams in Southern California is Summit in Fontana.
The SkyHawks are soaring with a 21-3 record, an 18-game winning streak and an 8-0 mark in the Sunkist League.
It’s perfect timing for coach Samuel Lopez, because his son, Sammy, is a senior starting second baseman. He and Kody Smathers, a pitcher/infielder, are committed to Cal Baptist. Lopez leads the team in hitting with a .468 average.
Summit played a strong nonleague schedule, with losses to Corona and Norco, and wins over Servite, San Clemente and Rancho Cucamonga. …
Crespi and Harvard-Westlake play for the Mission League baseball title next week, but on Saturday, players from the two teams helped support Northridge Little League’s Challenger Division. One of Harvard-Westlake’s players, Mason Wetzstein, has been working for five years to support the division and helped earn a grant. …
St. John Bosco has clinched its first Trinity League baseball title since 2017 . The Braves have a three-game lead with three to play and own a tiebreaker over second-place Orange Lutheran.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
