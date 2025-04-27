Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Summit baseball team has 18-game winning streak

Summit baseball coach Samuel Lopez (left) poses for a photo with son Sammy, a second baseman and four-year starter.
Summit baseball coach Samuel Lopez (left) with son Sammy, a second baseman and four-year starter.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist Follow

One of the hottest high school baseball teams in Southern California is Summit in Fontana.

The SkyHawks are soaring with a 21-3 record, an 18-game winning streak and an 8-0 mark in the Sunkist League.

It’s perfect timing for coach Samuel Lopez, because his son, Sammy, is a senior starting second baseman. He and Kody Smathers, a pitcher/infielder, are committed to Cal Baptist. Lopez leads the team in hitting with a .468 average.

Summit played a strong nonleague schedule, with losses to Corona and Norco, and wins over Servite, San Clemente and Rancho Cucamonga. …

Crespi and Harvard-Westlake play for the Mission League baseball title next week, but on Saturday, players from the two teams helped support Northridge Little League’s Challenger Division. One of Harvard-Westlake’s players, Mason Wetzstein, has been working for five years to support the division and helped earn a grant. …

Advertisement

St. John Bosco has clinched its first Trinity League baseball title since 2017 . The Braves have a three-game lead with three to play and own a tiebreaker over second-place Orange Lutheran.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement