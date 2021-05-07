Complete coverage: The Times’ All-Star football team spring 2021
The Times’ All-Star football team includes players of the year Matayo Uiagalelei, back of the year Zevi Eckhaus and lineman of the year Andrew Madrigal.
A look at The Times’ high school football player of the year, a two-way star at St. John Bosco.
More Coverage
A look at The Times’ All-Star football team back of the year, a record-setting quarterback.
A look at The Times’ All-Star football team’s lineman of the year, a versatile 300-pounder from the Inland Empire.
The Times’ All-Star football team coach of the year kept his school on track after a campus tragedy before the year-long pandemic.
A look at the 25-player All-Star high school football team for the 2021 spring season.
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in Southern California this spring.