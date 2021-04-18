Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ Southern California high school football rankings

Mater Dei players gather on the field, some of them sitting down.
Mater Dei payers celebrate their 34-17 win over St. John Bosco at Santa Ana Stadium on Saturday night.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland this spring.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week (last week’s ranking)

1. MATER DEI (5-0) def. St. John Bosco, 34-17 (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1) lost to Mater Dei, 34-17 (2)

3. SERVITE (4-2) def. Santa Margarita, 42-13 (4)

4. SIERRA CANYON (5-1) def. Paraclete, 51-2 (3)

5. LONG BEACH POLY (4-0) def. Millikan, 48-0 (5)

6. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0) def. Mission Viejo, 10-7 (7)

7. LOS ALAMITOS (6-0) def, Newport Harbor, 41-3 (8)

8. NORCO (5-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 62-20 (9)

9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Corona, 62-0 (10)

10. LOYOLA (4-0) def. Crespi, 54-6 (11)

11. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0) def. Murrieta Mesa, 31-14 (14)

12. CHAMINADE (4-2) def. Cathedral, 42-20 (16)

13. BISHOP ALEMANY (4-1) def. Gardena Serra, 25-24 (20)

14. GARDENA SERRA (4-2) lost to Bishop Alemany, 25-24 (6)

15. SANTA MARGARITA (2-3) lost to Servite, 42-13 (15)

16. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) lost to San Clemente, 10-7 (12)

17. EDISON (5-1) def. Huntington Beach, 56-8 (19)

18. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2) idle (17)

19. DAMIEN (5-1) def. Upland, 41-31 (21)

20. LA HABRA (6-0) def. Sunny Hills, 28-21 (22)

21. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0) def. Oxnard, 17-14 (23)

22. WARREN (5-0) def. Downey, 41-38 (24)

23. APPLE VALLEY (5-0) def. Culver City, 49-42 (NR)

24. CULVER CITY (4-1) lost to Apple Valley, 49-42 (25)

25. SAUGUS (5-0) def. Valencia, 21-7 (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

