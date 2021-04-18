The Times’ Southern California high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland this spring.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last week (last week’s ranking)
1. MATER DEI (5-0) def. St. John Bosco, 34-17 (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-1) lost to Mater Dei, 34-17 (2)
3. SERVITE (4-2) def. Santa Margarita, 42-13 (4)
4. SIERRA CANYON (5-1) def. Paraclete, 51-2 (3)
5. LONG BEACH POLY (4-0) def. Millikan, 48-0 (5)
6. SAN CLEMENTE (5-0) def. Mission Viejo, 10-7 (7)
7. LOS ALAMITOS (6-0) def, Newport Harbor, 41-3 (8)
8. NORCO (5-0) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 62-20 (9)
9. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-1) def. Corona, 62-0 (10)
10. LOYOLA (4-0) def. Crespi, 54-6 (11)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
11. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0) def. Murrieta Mesa, 31-14 (14)
12. CHAMINADE (4-2) def. Cathedral, 42-20 (16)
13. BISHOP ALEMANY (4-1) def. Gardena Serra, 25-24 (20)
14. GARDENA SERRA (4-2) lost to Bishop Alemany, 25-24 (6)
15. SANTA MARGARITA (2-3) lost to Servite, 42-13 (15)
16. MISSION VIEJO (4-1) lost to San Clemente, 10-7 (12)
17. EDISON (5-1) def. Huntington Beach, 56-8 (19)
18. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-2) idle (17)
19. DAMIEN (5-1) def. Upland, 41-31 (21)
20. LA HABRA (6-0) def. Sunny Hills, 28-21 (22)
Spring football season results in 42 unbeaten teams in Southern Section
21. OXNARD PACIFICA (5-0) def. Oxnard, 17-14 (23)
22. WARREN (5-0) def. Downey, 41-38 (24)
23. APPLE VALLEY (5-0) def. Culver City, 49-42 (NR)
24. CULVER CITY (4-1) lost to Apple Valley, 49-42 (25)
25. SAUGUS (5-0) def. Valencia, 21-7 (NR)
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.