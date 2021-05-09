Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

L.A. Times All-Star football team: Coach of the Year

A photo of Jason Bornn of Saugus.
Jason Bornn of Saugus is The Times’ coach of the year for the spring football season.
(Veronica Bornn)
By ERIC SONDHEIMER | LOS ANGELES TIMES EXCLUSIVE
Distraction after distraction. Obstacle after obstacle. Somehow, some way, Jason Bornn of Saugus kept his football players united and patient enough that they were ready when the green light was given on a spring football season.

Saugus went 5-0, handed Valencia its first Foothill League loss in 12 seasons and won the league title. Mission accomplished in creating a memorable abbreviated season for his seniors that had to deal with a campus shooting in 2019, COVID-19 in 2020 and learning from a computer from home for months with no guarantee there would be a football season.

Through it all, Bornn could control one thing: keeping a positive attitude.

“The biggest thing peddled was hope,” he said. “There were dark days. It didn’t look good in January.”

Through videoconferences, he kept his players informed and reminded them to be ready. They listened. With only limited practice opportunities, the season started fast and Saugus never looked back, including a 21-7 win over Valencia that ended the Vikings’ league winning streak at 46 games.

“It would have been easy to say, ‘I quit,’” Bornn said of his players during COVID-19 restrictions. “They held out hope.”

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

