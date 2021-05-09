A look at The Times’ All-Star high school football team for the spring of 2021:

Offense

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Servite, 6-3, 185, Jr. Caught 26 passes for 487 yards and four touchdowns; forced Mater Dei to commit seven pass interference penalties covering him.

WR: Emari Pait, Culver City, 6-2, 205, Sr. The Fresno State signee averaged 26.0 yards per catch with 39 receptions for 1,014 yards and 15 touchdowns.

TE: Matayo Uiagalelei, St. John Bosco, 6-5, 263, So. One-on-one touchdown catches against Servite and Mater Dei showed just how unique and dominant he can be.

QB: Zevi Eckhaus, Culver City, 6-1, 210, Sr. The Bryant University signee completed 78% of his passes for 1,893 yards and 24 touchdowns with one interception in five games. Finished his career with 10,210 yards.

RB: Adam Luna, Anaheim, 5-6, 160, Sr. Luna rushed for more than 100 yards in four of five games, finishing with 935 yards and seven touchdowns.

RB: James Bohls, San Clemente, 6-3, 210, Sr. The Arizona signee was the South Coast MVP after rushing for 655 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns.

OL: Earnest Greene, St. John Bosco, 6-4, 330, Jr. The guard was part of a dominant offensive line that made it easier for the Braves to run and pass the ball successfully.

OL: Edward Riley, St. John Bosco, 5-11, 265, Sr. Named the Trinity League lineman of the year in helping the Braves to a 5-1 record.

OL: BJ Tolo, Mater Dei, 6-2, 324, So. A two-year starter, Tolo continues to execute all the fundamentals to be a standout.

OL: Mason Murphy, JSerra, 6-6, 280, Sr. The USC-bound Murphy was a first-team All-Trinity League selection.

OL: Andrew Madrigal, Norco, 6-4, 300, Sr. The Nevada signee was the Big VIII League lineman of the year playing left tackle as a three-year starter.

K: Carson Irvin, Norco, 5-10, 155, Sr. Made 34 of 35 PATs and all four field goals, including a 34-yarder that helped end Corona Centennial’s 57-game league winning streak.

Defense

DL: Hero Kanu, Santa Margarita, 6-5, 293, Jr. Was in on 28 tackles and became a top college prospect.

DL: Ezekiel Larry, Sierra Canyon, 6-2, 235, Jr. Recorded seven sacks in six games.

DL: Kanious Vaughn, San Clemente, 6-2, 220, Sr. The South Coast defensive player of the year finished with eight sacks.

DL: Arlis Boardingham, Birmingham, 6-5, 227, Jr. Whether playing WR, DE, CB or returner, Boardingham was a man among boys in the City Section.

LB: Lando Brown, Gardena Serra, 6-0, 215, Sr. He averaged 11 tackles in six games and recorded nine sacks.

LB: Cole Bullock, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, 228, Sr. He exuded toughness, contributing 48 tackles at middle linebacker.

LB: Raesjon Davis, Mater Dei, 6-1, 210, Sr. The USC signee has been the standard of excellence for three years.

DB: Joshua Hunter, Mater Dei, 5-10, 175, Jr. Cornerback who tackled well and was among the best in coverage.

DB: Carson Schwesinger, Oaks Christian, 6-3, 215, Sr. UCLA signee had six interceptions and 36 tackles.

DB: Jake East, Agoura, 6-0, 175, Sr. Lacrosse standout had 58 solo tackles, including four sacks, and three interceptions.

DB: Ephesians Prysock, Bishop Alemany, 6-3, 175, Jr. Two-way standout made an impact as a receiver and making tackles in the secondary.

P: Jack Stonehouse, Chaminade, 6-3, 175, Sr. The Missouri signee averaged 46.7 yards on 14 punts and placed seven inside the 20.