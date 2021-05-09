Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

L.A. Times All-Star football team: Lineman of the Year

Norco offensive lineman Andrew Madrigal.
Andrew Madrigal of Norco is The Los Angeles Times’ high school football lineman of the year.
(Matthew Verdiell)
By ERIC SONDHEIMER | LOS ANGELES TIMES EXCLUSIVE
Whatever it took, Andrew Madrigal of Norco was going to sacrifice and leave everything on the field this spring.

Madrigal is 6 feet 4 and 300 pounds, with a scholarship to Nevada. He wasn’t going to give up his senior season without devoting his focus and attention to succeeding one last time with the friends and teammates with whom he grew up.

And what a spring season the senior left offensive tackle had. His team went 5-0, won the Big VIII League championship and handed Corona Centennial a 38-36 defeat, ending the Huskies’ league winning streak at 57 games.

“One of my proudest moments was to be a leader and keep everyone going when they got mad,” said the straight-A student who volunteered to play center for one snap against Centennial when there was an injury.

“It was a great game,” he said. “I go back and watch that game all the time. It’s something I wanted to do since I’ve been at Norco. For me, I just went out with the mentality it’s my last year, last time to play against Centennial and I was going to play my butt off and not leave that field without a win.”

Madrigal will switch to center in college, so he’s already one for one on snaps after his emergency tryout.

“The coaches told me they needed to find a center. I said, ‘Let me get the snap,’” he said.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

