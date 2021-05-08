Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school softball: Friday’s results

Size of a softball compared to a baseball.
(-)
By Times staff
Share

SOFTBALL

Friday’s results

Arleta 19, Sotomayor 1

Arlington 19, Patriot 1

Advertisement

Arroyo 10, Rosemead 0

Bonita 10, Ayala 0

Chaffey 4, Don Lugo 3

Charter Oak 7, Northview 3

Claremont 12, Colony 0

Colton 9, San Gorgonio 4

Covina 11, West Covina 5

Cypress 15, Tustin 0

Advertisement

Diamond Ranch 6, San Dimas 5

Dos Pueblos 19, Santa Ynez 2

El Monte 16, Pasadena Marshall 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Placentia Valencia 0

Advertisement

Grand Terrace 13, Bloomington 1

Hesperia Christian 24, Lucerne Valley 6

Hillcrest 6, La Sierra 0

Katella 4, Ocean View 3

Advertisement

La Habra 7, Fullerton 2

La Palma Kennedy 14, Crean Lutheran 2

Lennox Academy 10, Archer 9

Magnolia 13, Western 4

Advertisement

Montclair 11, Baldwin Park 2

Murrieta Mesa 14, Chaparral 3

Northridge 23, North Valley Military 2

Orange Lutheran 3, JSerra 2 (8)

Advertisement

Oxford Academy 13, Whitney 3

Palos Verdes 9, Culver City 6

Rancho Mirage 7, Xavier Prep 1

Redondo 6, Peninsula 1

Advertisement

Rim of the World 12, Arroyo Valley 2

Rio Mesa 4, Oxnard 3

Rosary 2, Santa Margarita 0

San Jacinto 20, Citrus Hill 0

Advertisement

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17, Orange 1

Santa Monica 12, Mira Costa 7

Segerstrom 6, Godinez 5

Sonora 15, Troy 4

Advertisement

South El Monte 9, Gabrielino 2

St. Monica 18, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 7

Sun Valley Poly 25, North Hollywood 0

Sylmar 20, Van Nuys 2

Advertisement

Temple City 10, South Pasadena 0

United Christian 26, Anza Hamilton 8

Ventura 5, Buena 4

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement