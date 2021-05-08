High school softball: Friday’s results
SOFTBALL
Friday’s results
Arleta 19, Sotomayor 1
Arlington 19, Patriot 1
Arroyo 10, Rosemead 0
Bonita 10, Ayala 0
Chaffey 4, Don Lugo 3
Charter Oak 7, Northview 3
Claremont 12, Colony 0
Colton 9, San Gorgonio 4
Covina 11, West Covina 5
Cypress 15, Tustin 0
Diamond Ranch 6, San Dimas 5
Dos Pueblos 19, Santa Ynez 2
El Monte 16, Pasadena Marshall 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Placentia Valencia 0
Grand Terrace 13, Bloomington 1
Hesperia Christian 24, Lucerne Valley 6
Hillcrest 6, La Sierra 0
Katella 4, Ocean View 3
La Habra 7, Fullerton 2
La Palma Kennedy 14, Crean Lutheran 2
Lennox Academy 10, Archer 9
Magnolia 13, Western 4
Montclair 11, Baldwin Park 2
Murrieta Mesa 14, Chaparral 3
Northridge 23, North Valley Military 2
Orange Lutheran 3, JSerra 2 (8)
Oxford Academy 13, Whitney 3
Palos Verdes 9, Culver City 6
Rancho Mirage 7, Xavier Prep 1
Redondo 6, Peninsula 1
Rim of the World 12, Arroyo Valley 2
Rio Mesa 4, Oxnard 3
Rosary 2, Santa Margarita 0
San Jacinto 20, Citrus Hill 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17, Orange 1
Santa Monica 12, Mira Costa 7
Segerstrom 6, Godinez 5
Sonora 15, Troy 4
South El Monte 9, Gabrielino 2
St. Monica 18, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 7
Sun Valley Poly 25, North Hollywood 0
Sylmar 20, Van Nuys 2
Temple City 10, South Pasadena 0
United Christian 26, Anza Hamilton 8
Ventura 5, Buena 4
