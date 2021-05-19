Pitcher Brian Uribe of Camarillo returns to top form after elbow surgery

Let’s see what’s most impressive about UNLV-bound senior pitcher Brian Uribe of Camarillo High.

Is it that over four years of high school, his pitching record is 15-0?

Is it that he had elbow surgery following a sensational freshman year, didn’t pitch in 2019 and has come back this season to throw three consecutive shutouts?

Both are major achievements for one of the hottest pitchers in Southern California. It’s the Uribe of old, when he went 9-0 as a freshman. In his last three games, he threw shutouts against Moorpark, Simi Valley and Royal. He’s 3-0 this season and has only pitched in five games because everyone was concerned when he had tendinitis and was shut down for about a month this spring.

“It’s a big relief,” Uribe said of his return to form. “I’m just glad I’m able to perform and do as much as I can to help the team.”

Besides being 9-0 in 2018 and 3-0 this season, he was 3-0 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“Everything is good today. Thankfully,” he said.

He combines pinpoint control with good velocity. In 27 innings, he has five walks and 32 strikeouts.

As for lessons learned from elbow surgery as a 16-year-old, Uribe said, “Perseverance and learning how to face adversity and being able to listen to your body.”

The team that draws Camarillo as a first-round playoff opponent won’t be excited, because Uribe is ready to go after once being sidelined for 7½ months.