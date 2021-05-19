Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Pitcher Brian Uribe of Camarillo returns to top form after elbow surgery

A portrait of Camarillo pitcher Brian Uribe in uniform.
Camarillo pitcher Brian Uribe is 15-0 as a high school pitcher and has returned to top form.
(Courtesy of Uribe family)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Let’s see what’s most impressive about UNLV-bound senior pitcher Brian Uribe of Camarillo High.

Is it that over four years of high school, his pitching record is 15-0?

Is it that he had elbow surgery following a sensational freshman year, didn’t pitch in 2019 and has come back this season to throw three consecutive shutouts?

Both are major achievements for one of the hottest pitchers in Southern California. It’s the Uribe of old, when he went 9-0 as a freshman. In his last three games, he threw shutouts against Moorpark, Simi Valley and Royal. He’s 3-0 this season and has only pitched in five games because everyone was concerned when he had tendinitis and was shut down for about a month this spring.

“It’s a big relief,” Uribe said of his return to form. “I’m just glad I’m able to perform and do as much as I can to help the team.”

Besides being 9-0 in 2018 and 3-0 this season, he was 3-0 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

“Everything is good today. Thankfully,” he said.

He combines pinpoint control with good velocity. In 27 innings, he has five walks and 32 strikeouts.

As for lessons learned from elbow surgery as a 16-year-old, Uribe said, “Perseverance and learning how to face adversity and being able to listen to your body.”

The team that draws Camarillo as a first-round playoff opponent won’t be excited, because Uribe is ready to go after once being sidelined for 7½ months.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

