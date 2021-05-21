Banning All-City pitcher Anthony Joya eager to play for Cal State Fullerton

It’s time for Episode 39 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Wilmington Banning All-City pitcher Anthony Joya.

Joya, who has struck out 15 batters in three games this season, is a left-hander who signed with Cal State Fullerton.