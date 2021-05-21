Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Banning All-City pitcher Anthony Joya eager to play for Cal State Fullerton

VIDEO | 14:22
Banning pitcher Anthony Joya talks baseball on ‘Friday Night Live’

Banning pitcher Anthony Joya talks high school baseball with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 39 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school sports in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Wilmington Banning All-City pitcher Anthony Joya.

Joya, who has struck out 15 batters in three games this season, is a left-hander who signed with Cal State Fullerton.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

