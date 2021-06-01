High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Loyola 15, Palos Verdes 8
Corona del Mar 7, St. Margaret’s 4
Foothill 9, Tesoro 8 (OT)
Mater Dei 11, Los Alamitos 6
Semifinals, Friday
Corona del Mar at #1 Loyola
#2 Mater Dei at #3 Foothill
NOTES: Championship, June 8.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
St. Francis 15, Saugus 2
San Marcos 11, San Juan Hills 6
Aliso Niguel 17, Brentwood 9
Culver City 17, Redondo 3
Semifinals, Friday
#4 San Marcos at #1 St. Francis
#3 Aliso Niguel at #2 Culver City
NOTES: Championship, June 8.
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Tuesday
Norco 19, Chaparral 9
Temecula Valley 6, King 3
Championship, Friday
#1 Norco at #2 Temecula Valley
