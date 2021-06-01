Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A lacrosse player takes a shot.
(Associated Press)
By Times staff
Share

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Loyola 15, Palos Verdes 8

Advertisement

Corona del Mar 7, St. Margaret’s 4

Foothill 9, Tesoro 8 (OT)

Mater Dei 11, Los Alamitos 6

Semifinals, Friday

Corona del Mar at #1 Loyola

#2 Mater Dei at #3 Foothill

NOTES: Championship, June 8.

DIVISION 2

Advertisement

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

St. Francis 15, Saugus 2

San Marcos 11, San Juan Hills 6

Aliso Niguel 17, Brentwood 9

Advertisement

Culver City 17, Redondo 3

Semifinals, Friday

#4 San Marcos at #1 St. Francis

#3 Aliso Niguel at #2 Culver City

Advertisement

NOTES: Championship, June 8.

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Tuesday

Norco 19, Chaparral 9

Advertisement

Temecula Valley 6, King 3

Championship, Friday

#1 Norco at #2 Temecula Valley

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement