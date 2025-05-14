Advertisement
High school volleyball: Southern Section boys’ playoff results and pairings

Volleyball ball on hardwood volleyball court
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS

DIVISION 7

San Gabriel Academy d. Brea Olinda, 3-2

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS

At Cerritos College

DIVISION 1

Mira Costa vs. Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

At Mater Dei

DIVISION 2

Peninsula vs. Mater Dei, 6:30 p.m.

At Crossroads

DIVISION 8

Katella vs. Wildwood, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

FINALS

At Cerritos College

DIVISION 3

Orange Lutheran vs. Tesoro, 10 a.m.

DIVISION 5

Esperanza vs. Kennedy, 12:30 p.m.

DIVISION 9

CAMS vs. Downey Calvary Chapel, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 6

Quartz Hill vs. El Toro, 6 p.m.

At Santa Barbara

DIVISION 4

Sage Hill vs. Santa Barbara, 1 p.m.

