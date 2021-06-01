Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

SoCal is well represented in the Women’s College World Series

Shortstop Tiare Jennings of St. Anthony was the Gatorade state player of the year in softball. She's now at Oklahoma.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Top-seeded Oklahoma is one of six schools in the eight-team bracket at the Women’s College World Series this week with Southland high school graduates on their rosters.

One of the top candidates for freshman of the year is Tiare Jennings of Oklahoma, who starred at Long Beach St. Anthony. She’s hitting .469 with 23 home runs and 72 RBIs. Kinzie Hansen from Norco is hitting .433 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs. Taylon Snow from Chino Hills has a .343 average.

No. 2-seeded UCLA is coming to Oklahoma armed with the best of the best in Southland graduates. From pitcher Rachel Garcia (Highland) to hitters Maya Brady (Oaks Christian) and Kelli Godin (Santa Ana Mater Dei), the Bruins will be showing what California high school softball is all about.

Arizona’s roster is filled with Southland graduates. The leading hitter with a .439 batting average is Janelle Meoño from Hacienda Heights Wilson.

For Georgia, freshman pitcher Riley Orcutt is from Santa Ana Mater Dei. For Oklahoma State, senior Raquel Dominguez is from Silverado. For James Madison, pitcher Alexis Bermudez is from St. Paul and has a 9-1 record.

High School SportsUCLA Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

