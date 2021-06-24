JSerra beats Orange Lutheran to reach Division 1 regional baseball final against Ayala

JSerra didn’t win the Southern Section Division 1 baseball championship, but the Lions are one win from a Southern California Division 1 regional championship.

With five pitchers making contributions, JSerra defeated Orange Lutheran 4-2 Thursday to advance to Saturday’s final at home against Ayala.

David Horn and Brandon Chang had RBI singles during a two-run fifth inning. Cody Schrier and Gage Jump each had two hits.

Ayala 13, Bishop Amat 3: Mateo Matthews hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs to lead Ayala into the Division 1 regional championship game Saturday at JSerra. Jacob Badawi and Ty Borgogno each had two hits in the five-inning victory.

Advertisement

Royal 11, Steele Canyon 0: The Highlanders scored eight runs in the first inning, then got a walk-off home run from Troy May for a five-inning victory to advance to the Division 4 championship game. Riley Feigenbaum threw four scoreless innings and also went three for three with two RBIs.

Long Beach Millikan 8, Camarillo 7: The Rams scored two runs in the top of the seventh to advance to Saturday’s Division 2 final at La Costa Canyon. Bilal Ali finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Arlington 1, Hart 0: Jake Khasaempanth threw the shutout to send Arlington into the Division III final at Granite Hills, which defeated Cleveland 13-3.

Softball

Westlake 9, Clovis 2: Kaitlyn Bartlow struck out four and pitched the Warriors into the Division 1 regional championship game. Kennedy Bunker contributed three hits.

Camarillo 2, Los Alamitos 1: Pitcher Ainsley Berlingeri helped the Scorpions upset the top-seeded Griffins, setting up an all-Ventura County Division 1 final against Westlake.