Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

JSerra beats Orange Lutheran to reach Division 1 regional baseball final against Ayala

Cody Schrier and Gage Jump of JSerra will end their high school careers Saturday in the Division I regional final.
Shortstop Cody Schrier (left) and pitcher Gage Jump, both UCLA signees, will end their high school careers Saturday when they play for JSerra in the Division I regional final.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

JSerra didn’t win the Southern Section Division 1 baseball championship, but the Lions are one win from a Southern California Division 1 regional championship.

With five pitchers making contributions, JSerra defeated Orange Lutheran 4-2 Thursday to advance to Saturday’s final at home against Ayala.

David Horn and Brandon Chang had RBI singles during a two-run fifth inning. Cody Schrier and Gage Jump each had two hits.

Ayala 13, Bishop Amat 3: Mateo Matthews hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs to lead Ayala into the Division 1 regional championship game Saturday at JSerra. Jacob Badawi and Ty Borgogno each had two hits in the five-inning victory.

Advertisement

Royal 11, Steele Canyon 0: The Highlanders scored eight runs in the first inning, then got a walk-off home run from Troy May for a five-inning victory to advance to the Division 4 championship game. Riley Feigenbaum threw four scoreless innings and also went three for three with two RBIs.

Long Beach Millikan 8, Camarillo 7: The Rams scored two runs in the top of the seventh to advance to Saturday’s Division 2 final at La Costa Canyon. Bilal Ali finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Arlington 1, Hart 0: Jake Khasaempanth threw the shutout to send Arlington into the Division III final at Granite Hills, which defeated Cleveland 13-3.

Softball

Westlake 9, Clovis 2: Kaitlyn Bartlow struck out four and pitched the Warriors into the Division 1 regional championship game. Kennedy Bunker contributed three hits.

Camarillo 2, Los Alamitos 1: Pitcher Ainsley Berlingeri helped the Scorpions upset the top-seeded Griffins, setting up an all-Ventura County Division 1 final against Westlake.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement