Former St. Bernard football players scatter to new schools

When Manuel Douglas resigned as football coach at St. Bernard last spring just before the team’s final game, the phones started ringing among those with connections to St. Bernard players. The writing was on the wall that players would scatter.

The main beneficiary of the transfers appears to be Bishop Alemany, Leuzinger and Inglewood, among others.

Here’s a look where many of St. Bernard’s top players ended up. Most entered this week still seeking Southern Section eligibility approval to play this week, according to the section’s website.

Bishop Alemany WR Larry Turner, Sr.; WR Jhacob Blenman, Jr.; DB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins, So.; OL Trey Brooks, Sr.

Long Beach Poly QB Darius Curry, So.; LB Dylan Williams, So.

Sierra Canyon RB Terrell Cooks, So.; LB Cameron Brandt, Jr.

Leuzinger DB Daijon Calimon, So.; OL Haneef Muhammad, Jr.; DE Blake Wells, Jr.; OL Leonard Jefferson, Sr.

Inglewood WR Terrell Bradshaw, So.; DB Justin Johnson, Jr.; DL Kristopher Beavers, So.

Gardena Serra QB Jason Mitchell, So.; LB Cincere Rhaney, So.

St. John Bosco WR Zacharyus Williams, So.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias RB Dejour Menefee, So.; OL Esekielu Aevanu, So.