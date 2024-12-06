Prep basketball roundup: St. Bernard improves to 8-0 with win over Rolling Hills Prep

St. Bernard guards Joshua Palmer and Caleb Versher have led the team to an 8-0 start.

St. Bernard coach Bernard McCrumby decided to return to his alma mater as basketball coach this season after being head coach at Gardena Serra. So far, so good, especially after St. Bernard knocked off previously unbeaten Rolling Hills Prep 56-48 on Friday night.

St. Bernard is off to an 8-0 start behind guards Joshua Palmer and Caleb Versher. Palmer finished with 13 points and Versher 12. Kawika Suter had 18 points for Rollings Hills Prep.

Boys basketball

Cypress 86, Indian Springs 71: Kingston Birdsong made seven threes and finished with 27 points for Cypress.

Loyola 90, Los Altos 71: Quincy Watson finished with 26 points for Loyola.

Crescenta Valley 83, Canoga Park 22: Vaughn Zargarian finished with 40 points.

Tesoro 55, Edison 54: Tesoro improved to 7-1 in a Woodbridge Classic win.

