High School Sports

High school basketball jerseys from around California will be part of Intuit Dome

An artist’s rendering shows an aerial view of the Clippers’ new arena, the Intuit Dome, at night.
(Amy Millstone / L.A. Clippers
)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
When Clippers owner Steve Ballmer introduced his new Intuit Dome last week with a groundbreaking ceremony, it was also revealed that in the concourse area of the arena there will be hundreds of high school basketball jerseys on display from teams around California.

That’s going to be a major task getting schools to send in a jersey. The good news is there’s plenty of time since the arena won’t open until the fall of 2024.

In California for the 2019-20 season, there were 1,519 boys’ teams and 1,469 girls’ teams. So the Clippers will need space for more than 1,500 jerseys. That will be quite a sight once completed.

Someone will deserve a prize if they can identify the mascots of each school.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

