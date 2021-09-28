Advertisement
High School Sports

Holly McPeak is honored by Mira Costa girls’ volleyball

Former Mira Costa, UCLA and beach volleyball standout Holly McPeak receives a framed high school jersey.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It was a night to remember Tuesday at Mira Costa’s new gymnasium. The girls’ volleyball team honored former Mira Costa, UCLA and beach volleyball legend Holly McPeak, presenting her with a framed No. 7 jersey.

Then the Mustangs swept rival Redondo Union in three sets before a loud, enthusiastic crowd. Mira Costa came in ranked No. 4 in Division 1/2 with Redondo No. 9. Both teams paid tribute to McPeak.

Mira Costa coach Cam Green brought in his former CSUN teammate, Chris McGee, to announce the ceremony in honor of McPeak, who won two Southern Section titles at Mira Costa before graduating in 1987, won an NCAA title at UCLA and dominated on the beach volleyball circuit while becoming a three-time Olympian.

“I’m incredibly honored to do it because I sat back and wondered why we haven’t done it before with the rich history and tradition we have here with these incredible alumni,” Green said. “It seemed fitting to start with Holly because she’s meant so much to us in the community and our program.”

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

