In matchup of top 10 basketball teams, Corona Centennial knocks off Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

With four returning starters, defending Southern Section Open Division champion Corona Centennial presents lots of challenges for opponents early in the season. No. 5 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame was unable to threaten the No. 2 Huskies in an 85-59 loss at Centennial on Saturday night.

New Mexico-bound guard Donovan Dent was an impact player from start to finish. He had 30 points. Aaron McBride added 18 points and Devin Williams 14. Ben Shtolzberg scored 24 points and Dusty Stromer 14 for Notre Dame (1-1).

Sheldon 59, Fairfax 50: Tyler Bey had 23 points for the Lions.

Colony 72, Mission Bay 62: Jaidyn Simpson led Colony with 19 points.

Rolling Hills Prep 64, Chula Vista Mater Dei 46: Benny Gealer had 21 points for 2-0 Rolling Hills Prep.

Chatsworth 84, Maranatha 74: Tim Lopez tuned up for a game Tuesday against No. 1 Sierra Canyon by scoring 44 points for the Chancellors.

Sierra Canyon 51, St. Augustine 46: The Trailblazers rallied to win in San Diego. Kijani Wright scored 18 points and Shy Odom 11.

Heritage Christian 61, San Diego San Marcos 40: Pierre Geneste led four players in double figures with 14 points.

Harvard-Westlake 61, Crossroads 53: Landon Lewis contributed 14 points and nine rebounds and Brady Dunlap also had 14 points.

Damien 55, Riverside Poly 52: The Spartans (4-0) won the Sunny Hills tournament championship. Kaleb Smith finished with 15 points. RJ Smith was named tournament MVP.

Simi Valley 71, Bishop Diego 63: The Pioneers (3-0) won in overtime. Angel Navarro finished with 29 points.

Granada Hills 61, Hart 59: Khalil Forrester scored 27 points and had the game-winning basket.

JSerra 76, Capital Christian 44: Aidan Fowler scored 28 points, including four threes.

Windward 80, St. Monica 76: The Wildcats won in overtime. Sophomore Nasir Luna had 25 points and freshman Gavin Hightower added 20 points.

Orange Lutheran 81, Gardena Serra 68: The Lancers improved to 3-1. Blake Brewer scored 30 points and Seth Brown added 24 points.

St. John Bosco 74, Hesperia 49: Christian Estrada scored 23 points and freshman Elzie Harrington had 20 points in his debut.

Newbury Park 76, Dos Pueblos 67: Cooper Lucas led the Panthers with 22 points.

Loyola 71, Santa Clarita Christian 64: The Cubs won the Providence tournament championship. Parker Jones scored 23 points and Jalen Cox was named tournament MVP.

Bishop Montgomery 74, Mayfair 29: Tournament MVP was Will Smith of Bishop Montgomery.

Village Christian 66, Cajon 64: Tourney MVP Thomas Luczak had 17 points and eight rebounds and Immanuel Taylor and Noah Williams added 14 points apiece to help the Crusaders win the Cantwell-Sacred Heart tournament.

Girls basketball

Troy 78, Valley Christian 12: Isabella Pearson set a school record making nine threes while finishing with 35 points.

Calabasas 60, Taft 53: The Coyotes improved to 3-0. Amia Witt had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Sierra Canyon 75, Bishop Montgomery 46: MacKenly Randolph scored 26 points and had 20 rebounds and freshman Leia Edwards added 19 points for the 2-0 Trailblazers.