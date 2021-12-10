Freshman JD Wyatt of El Camino Real makes 10 threes as father coaches him

Freshman guard JD Wyatt has been hanging around Woodland Hills El Camino Real basketball teams seemingly since he was old enough to walk. His father, Joe, is the coach and has been training him. What a memorable moment it was for the two on Friday at Beverly Hills High.

Brought up from junior varsity because of injuries, JD came off the bench to make 10 three-pointers and finish with 33 points in El Camino Real’s 74-69 overtime loss to San Diego High. His 10th three tied the score with 1.5 seconds left in regulation. He made five threes in the fourth quarter to help the Royals rally from an 11-point deficit. He’s was looking like a 14-year-old LaMelo Ball the way his arching three-point shots were going through the net.

“I’ve never ever had a game like that,” JD said.

Freshman JD Wyatt makes his 10th three for ECR to tie San Diego 64-64 and send the game into OT. He has 33 points. Son of coach Joe Wyatt. pic.twitter.com/JrP5HeK0BN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 11, 2021

Said Joe: “He trains all the time. He’s supposed to do that.”

Now the father/coach has a dilemma. Does he keep his 5-foot-8 son on junior varsity when his injured players return?

Santa Clarita Christian 93, Beverly Hills 90: Trailing by 19 points going into the fourth quarter of Friday’s Beverly Hills tournament semifinal game against the host school, Santa Clarita Christian faced quite a challenge in the swim gym.

“It was crazy,” senior guard Jaden Tengan said. “We had been in a slump shooting the ball.”

The Cardinals went on 22-3 run to tie the score, then won in double overtime to advance to Saturday’s championship game. Tengan scored 34 points and kept delivering clutch baskets and key free throws in both overtimes. Beverly Hills missed on a final three-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

Big three by 6-9 Jac Mani stops Santa Clarita Christian rally. Beverly Hills up 15 with less than six minutes left. pic.twitter.com/PYx4c3NGba — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 10, 2021

Tengan’s brother Max, a junior, also had an important basket in the second overtime. Junior Jameson Caruso scored 29 points for Beverly Hills, which was trying its best to make up for the loss of center Jac Mani, who left in the fourth quarter after injuring an ankle. Mani had 19 points.

Final in double OT. Santa Clarita Christian 93, Beverly Hills 90. pic.twitter.com/MbJ4JmWrI5 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 10, 2021

The Tengan brothers attended Kennedy High in Sacramento last season, then moved to Santa Clarita after COVID-19 issues disrupted their season. They’ve been major contributors for 8-3 Santa Clarita Christian.

Los Altos 79, Rancho Christian 50: Jazz Gardner had 23 points and 25 rebounds in the win.

Girls’ basketball

Palisades 64, Westchester 61: In a matchup of two City Section title contenders, the Dolphins held off a furious Westchester rally to win the Western League game. Demoni Lagway scored 22 points. Reigne Waugh had 29 points for Westchester.