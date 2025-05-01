Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores
HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Thursday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
CALS Early College 6, Anime De La Hoya 5
Garfield 3, Bell 2
Kennedy 3, North Hollywood 0
King/Drew 25, Locke 4
Legacy 4, Huntington Park 3
Maywood CES 22, Maywood Academy 1
Poly 4, Sylmar 3
Port of LA 8, Fremont 3
Sotomayor 10, Elizabeth 0
Sun Valley Magnet 5, Valley Oaks CES 2
Torres 6, Marquez 4
Triumph Charter 17, Bert Corona 7
University Prep Value 10, Rise Kohyang 5
Verdugo Hills 4, San Fernando 0
Southern Section
Agoura 3, Westlake 2
Ambassador 12, Compton Early College 9
Apple Valley 2, Sultana 1
Arlington 8, Lakeside 1
Arrowhead Christian 6, Linfield Christian 0
Azusa 10, Nogales 4
Ayala 6, Bonita 0
Banning 17, Desert Mirage 3
Beverly Hills 24, Compton Centennial 2
Bishop Amat 3, La Salle 1
Bishop Montgomery 10, Salesian 3
Bosco Tech 19, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 5
California Lutheran 6, Calvin Christian 3
Calvary Baptist 10, Bethel Christian 0
Campbell Hall 10, Windward 9
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 6, Cathedral 3
Canyon Springs 11, Perris 0
Cathedral City 12, Desert Hot Springs 7
Century 1, Estancia 0
Charter Oak 5, Covina 3
Citrus Valley 5, Cajon 2
Claremont 1, Diamond Bar 0
Coachella Valley 20, Yucca Valley 1
Corona 20, Roosevelt 0
Corona Centennial 15, Riverside King 10
Costa Mesa 3, Katella 2
Crossroads 11, Viewpoint 2
Cypress 7, Ocean View 1
Downey Calvary Chapel 10, Southlands Christian 9
Duarte 8, Baldwin Park 3
Eagle Rock 3, Marshall 1
Edgewood 17, Bassett 0
Ganesha 24, Workman 0
Glendora 13, Walnut 6
Grace Brethren 8, Santa Clara 1
Heritage 1, Citrus Hill 0
Hesperia Christian 30, PACS 10
Hillcrest 11, Vista del Lago 0
Indio 6, Twentynine Palms 2
Irvine 6, St. Margaret’s 1
Keppel 6, San Gabriel 1
La Canada 2, Monrovia 1
La Sierra 18, Norte Vista 3
La Serna 10, Los Altos 2
Lawndale 13, Inglewood 2
Leuzinger 3, Hawthorne 2
Liberty 10, Valley View 5
Loma Linda Academy 12, Desert Chapel 1
Long Beach Poly 12, Compton 0
Miller 25, Entrepreneur 0
Milken 2, Oakwood 1
Moreno Valley 4, Riverside North 2
Norco 5, Corona Santiago 2
Northview 11, Rowland 0
Oak Hills 10, Hesperia 0
Oaks Christian 8, Newbury Park 1
Orange Vista 6, Hemet 1
Paloma Valley 7, Riverside Poly 6
Patriot 8, Jurupa Valley 3
Peninsula 4, Rolling Hills Prep 3
Pomona 11, La Puente 0
Ramona 23, Rubidoux 2
Rancho Christian 13, Rancho Verde 5
Redlands Adventist Academy 18, Noli Indian 5
Redlands East Valley 8, Beaumont 0
Ridgecrest Burroughs 12, Serrano 2
Riverside Notre Dame 13, Entrepreneur 0
Riverside Prep 38, Excelsior Charter 0
San Dimas 11, Millikan 4
San Marcos 6, St. Bonaventure 2
San Marino 12, Temple City 0
Santa Clarita Christian 23, Valley Torah 0
Santa Monica 2, Culver City 1
Sequoyah 18, GLCSC 8
Shalhevet 25, Animo City of Champions 0
St. Anthony 12, Santa Ana 0
Temecula Prep 11, SJDLCS 1
Thacher 12, Cate 10
Thousand Oaks 20, Calabasas 0
Trinity Classical Academy 6, Desert Christian 3
Triumph Charter 22, Valor Academy 5
University Prep 4, Big Bear 3
Van Nuys 17, Vaughn 7
West Covina 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1
Woodcrest Christian 5, Ontario Christian 4
Yucaipa 10, Redlands 6
Intersectional
St. Paul 8, South Gate 0
SOFTBALL
City Section
Banning 15, Narbonne 1
Bernstein 15, RFK Community 5
Central City Value 31, Downtown Magnets 2
Community Charter 24, Discovery 11
Fremont 19, Dorsey 7
Hamilton 19, Palisades 9
King/Drew 8, Harbor Teacher 2
LACES 17, Fairfax 4
Port of LA 21, Locke 0
Rancho Dominguez 8, Gardena 4
Roosevelt 11, South East 10
Roybal 19, Belmont 1
San Pedro 2, Carson 1
Sherman Oaks CES 18, Northridge Academy 3
Smidt Tech 27, Rise Kohyang 9
Sun Valley Magnet 22, Valley Oaks CES 5
USC-MAE 27, Animo Bunche 8
Southern Section
AAE 12, CIMSA 3
Agoura 11, Thousand Oaks 1
Archer 19, Brentwood 3
Ayala 4, Claremont 0
Beckman 6, El Toro 4
Bellflower 23, Firebaugh 7
Bishop Amat 14, St. Anthony 4
Bishop Montgomery 17, Mary Star of the Sea 0
Bonita 4, Glendora 2
Cajon 9, Redlands 1
California 5, La Serna 4
Calvary Baptist 16, Bethel Christian 6
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 7, St. Monica 0
Canyon Country Canyon 1, Castaic 0
Canyon Springs 10, Vista del Lago 0
Cathedral City 18, Desert Hot Springs 11
Chaminade 5, Harvard-Westlake 1
Charter Oak 13, Covina 3
Citrus Valley 7, Beaumont 4
Coastal Christian 9, Bishop Diego 6
Compton Early College 13, Animo Leadership 9
Cypress 5, Esperanza 3
Diamond Bar 7, Walnut 2
Downey 8, Paramount 2
Duarte 9, Sierra Vista 0
El Dorado 7, Villa Park 1
El Modena 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 0
Faith Baptist 12, Desert Christian 0
Flintridge Sacred Heart 26, Marymount 5
Fountain Valley 17, Corona del Mar 2
Ganesha 16, La Puente 0
Hacienda Heights Wilson 11, West Covina 2
Hawthorne 20, Lawndale 8
Hueneme 19, Carpinteria 0
Huntington Beach 12, Newport Harbor 2
Indio 13, Twentynine Palms 1
Keppel 16, Bell Gardens 0
La Habra 6, Sunny Hills 0
La Mirada 2, Gahr 1
Lancaster 9, Colton 4
La Salle 20, St. Mary’s Academy 0
La Sierra 9, Norte Vista 4
Linfield Christian 17, Arrowhead Christian 6
Long Beach Poly 15, Long Beach Jordan 1
Los Alamitos 6, Marina 4
Millikan 5, Long Beach Wilson 1
Mission Viejo 3, Tesoro 2
Moorpark 5, Simi Valley 3
Moreno Valley 10, Citrus Hill 9
Newbury Park 6, Westlake 3
Nogales 21, Baldwin Park 6
Northview 7, Rowland 1
Oak Hills 20, Hesperia 0
Oak Park 5, Grace Brethren 3
Oaks Christian 26, Calabasas 4
Oakwood 13, Crossroads 0
Ontario Christian 11, Woodcrest Christian 1
Orange Vista 13, Hemet 6
Palos Verdes 12, Wiseburn Da Vinci 0
Paraclete 2, St. Paul 1
Patriot 10, Jurupa Valley 4
Perris 22, Rancho Christian 7
Pomona 25, Bassett 13
Ramona 23, Rubidoux 0
Ramona Convent 8, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 1
Rancho Verde 13, Lakeside 1
Ridgecrest Burroughs 7, Serrano 6
Rio Hondo Prep 8, Chadwick 1
Riverside North 11, Hillcrest 10
Riverside Poly 5, Paloma valley 3
Riverside Prep 12, Excelsior Charter 9
Roosevelt 7, Norco 4
Samueli Academy 20, Vista Meridian 0
San Bernardino 18, Pacific 0
San Clemente 10, San Juan Hills 0
Santa Ana Foothill 4, Brea Olinda 2
Santa Monica 8, Culver City 1
Schurr 24, Montebello 0
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Louisville 0
Silver Valley 18, Lucerne Valley 6
Sonora 11, Yorba Linda 6
South Pasadena 16, Temple City 6
St. Bonaventure 15, Foothill Tech 5
St. Genevieve 23, St. Bernard 0
Sultana 4, Apple Valley 1
Troy 19, Crean Lutheran 7
United Christian Academy 10, Sherman Indian 1
University Prep 7, Big Bear 1
Upland 4, Aquinas 1
Valencia 10, Golden Valley 0
Valley Christian 14, Whittier Christian 1
Valley View 11, Liberty 4
Village Christian 16, Maranatha 5
Warren 13, Norwalk 0
Western Christian 15, Downey Calvary Chapel 0
West Ranch 6, Hart 4
Whittier 8, Santa Fe 7
Workman 12, Edgewood 5
Yucaipa 4, Redlands East Valley 0
Intersectional
Heritage Christian 10, North Hollywood 3
Sierra Canyon 8, Granada Hills Kennedy 7
