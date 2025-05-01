Advertisement
High School Sports

Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Thursday’s Results

BASEBALL

City Section

CALS Early College 6, Anime De La Hoya 5

Garfield 3, Bell 2

Kennedy 3, North Hollywood 0

King/Drew 25, Locke 4

Legacy 4, Huntington Park 3

Maywood CES 22, Maywood Academy 1

Poly 4, Sylmar 3

Port of LA 8, Fremont 3

Sotomayor 10, Elizabeth 0

Sun Valley Magnet 5, Valley Oaks CES 2

Torres 6, Marquez 4

Triumph Charter 17, Bert Corona 7

University Prep Value 10, Rise Kohyang 5

Verdugo Hills 4, San Fernando 0

Southern Section

Agoura 3, Westlake 2

Ambassador 12, Compton Early College 9

Apple Valley 2, Sultana 1

Arlington 8, Lakeside 1

Arrowhead Christian 6, Linfield Christian 0

Azusa 10, Nogales 4

Ayala 6, Bonita 0

Banning 17, Desert Mirage 3

Beverly Hills 24, Compton Centennial 2

Bishop Amat 3, La Salle 1

Bishop Montgomery 10, Salesian 3

Bosco Tech 19, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 5

California Lutheran 6, Calvin Christian 3

Calvary Baptist 10, Bethel Christian 0

Campbell Hall 10, Windward 9

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 6, Cathedral 3

Canyon Springs 11, Perris 0

Cathedral City 12, Desert Hot Springs 7

Century 1, Estancia 0

Charter Oak 5, Covina 3

Citrus Valley 5, Cajon 2

Claremont 1, Diamond Bar 0

Coachella Valley 20, Yucca Valley 1

Corona 20, Roosevelt 0

Corona Centennial 15, Riverside King 10

Costa Mesa 3, Katella 2

Crossroads 11, Viewpoint 2

Cypress 7, Ocean View 1

Downey Calvary Chapel 10, Southlands Christian 9

Duarte 8, Baldwin Park 3

Eagle Rock 3, Marshall 1

Edgewood 17, Bassett 0

Ganesha 24, Workman 0

Glendora 13, Walnut 6

Grace Brethren 8, Santa Clara 1

Heritage 1, Citrus Hill 0

Hesperia Christian 30, PACS 10

Hillcrest 11, Vista del Lago 0

Indio 6, Twentynine Palms 2

Irvine 6, St. Margaret’s 1

Keppel 6, San Gabriel 1

La Canada 2, Monrovia 1

La Sierra 18, Norte Vista 3

La Serna 10, Los Altos 2

Lawndale 13, Inglewood 2

Leuzinger 3, Hawthorne 2

Liberty 10, Valley View 5

Loma Linda Academy 12, Desert Chapel 1

Long Beach Poly 12, Compton 0

Miller 25, Entrepreneur 0

Milken 2, Oakwood 1

Moreno Valley 4, Riverside North 2

Norco 5, Corona Santiago 2

Northview 11, Rowland 0

Oak Hills 10, Hesperia 0

Oaks Christian 8, Newbury Park 1

Orange Vista 6, Hemet 1

Paloma Valley 7, Riverside Poly 6

Patriot 8, Jurupa Valley 3

Peninsula 4, Rolling Hills Prep 3

Pomona 11, La Puente 0

Ramona 23, Rubidoux 2

Rancho Christian 13, Rancho Verde 5

Redlands Adventist Academy 18, Noli Indian 5

Redlands East Valley 8, Beaumont 0

Ridgecrest Burroughs 12, Serrano 2

Riverside Notre Dame 13, Entrepreneur 0

Riverside Prep 38, Excelsior Charter 0

San Dimas 11, Millikan 4

San Marcos 6, St. Bonaventure 2

San Marino 12, Temple City 0

Santa Clarita Christian 23, Valley Torah 0

Santa Monica 2, Culver City 1

Sequoyah 18, GLCSC 8

Shalhevet 25, Animo City of Champions 0

St. Anthony 12, Santa Ana 0

Temecula Prep 11, SJDLCS 1

Thacher 12, Cate 10

Thousand Oaks 20, Calabasas 0

Trinity Classical Academy 6, Desert Christian 3

Triumph Charter 22, Valor Academy 5

University Prep 4, Big Bear 3

Van Nuys 17, Vaughn 7

West Covina 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1

Woodcrest Christian 5, Ontario Christian 4

Yucaipa 10, Redlands 6

Intersectional

St. Paul 8, South Gate 0

SOFTBALL

City Section

Banning 15, Narbonne 1

Bernstein 15, RFK Community 5

Central City Value 31, Downtown Magnets 2

Community Charter 24, Discovery 11

Fremont 19, Dorsey 7

Hamilton 19, Palisades 9

King/Drew 8, Harbor Teacher 2

LACES 17, Fairfax 4

Port of LA 21, Locke 0

Rancho Dominguez 8, Gardena 4

Roosevelt 11, South East 10

Roybal 19, Belmont 1

San Pedro 2, Carson 1

Sherman Oaks CES 18, Northridge Academy 3

Smidt Tech 27, Rise Kohyang 9

Sun Valley Magnet 22, Valley Oaks CES 5

USC-MAE 27, Animo Bunche 8

Southern Section

AAE 12, CIMSA 3

Agoura 11, Thousand Oaks 1

Archer 19, Brentwood 3

Ayala 4, Claremont 0

Beckman 6, El Toro 4

Bellflower 23, Firebaugh 7

Bishop Amat 14, St. Anthony 4

Bishop Montgomery 17, Mary Star of the Sea 0

Bonita 4, Glendora 2

Cajon 9, Redlands 1

California 5, La Serna 4

Calvary Baptist 16, Bethel Christian 6

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 7, St. Monica 0

Canyon Country Canyon 1, Castaic 0

Canyon Springs 10, Vista del Lago 0

Cathedral City 18, Desert Hot Springs 11

Chaminade 5, Harvard-Westlake 1

Charter Oak 13, Covina 3

Citrus Valley 7, Beaumont 4

Coastal Christian 9, Bishop Diego 6

Compton Early College 13, Animo Leadership 9

Cypress 5, Esperanza 3

Diamond Bar 7, Walnut 2

Downey 8, Paramount 2

Duarte 9, Sierra Vista 0

El Dorado 7, Villa Park 1

El Modena 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 0

Faith Baptist 12, Desert Christian 0

Flintridge Sacred Heart 26, Marymount 5

Fountain Valley 17, Corona del Mar 2

Ganesha 16, La Puente 0

Hacienda Heights Wilson 11, West Covina 2

Hawthorne 20, Lawndale 8

Hueneme 19, Carpinteria 0

Huntington Beach 12, Newport Harbor 2

Indio 13, Twentynine Palms 1

Keppel 16, Bell Gardens 0

La Habra 6, Sunny Hills 0

La Mirada 2, Gahr 1

Lancaster 9, Colton 4

La Salle 20, St. Mary’s Academy 0

La Sierra 9, Norte Vista 4

Linfield Christian 17, Arrowhead Christian 6

Long Beach Poly 15, Long Beach Jordan 1

Los Alamitos 6, Marina 4

Millikan 5, Long Beach Wilson 1

Mission Viejo 3, Tesoro 2

Moorpark 5, Simi Valley 3

Moreno Valley 10, Citrus Hill 9

Newbury Park 6, Westlake 3

Nogales 21, Baldwin Park 6

Northview 7, Rowland 1

Oak Hills 20, Hesperia 0

Oak Park 5, Grace Brethren 3

Oaks Christian 26, Calabasas 4

Oakwood 13, Crossroads 0

Ontario Christian 11, Woodcrest Christian 1

Orange Vista 13, Hemet 6

Palos Verdes 12, Wiseburn Da Vinci 0

Paraclete 2, St. Paul 1

Patriot 10, Jurupa Valley 4

Perris 22, Rancho Christian 7

Pomona 25, Bassett 13

Ramona 23, Rubidoux 0

Ramona Convent 8, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 1

Rancho Verde 13, Lakeside 1

Ridgecrest Burroughs 7, Serrano 6

Rio Hondo Prep 8, Chadwick 1

Riverside North 11, Hillcrest 10

Riverside Poly 5, Paloma valley 3

Riverside Prep 12, Excelsior Charter 9

Roosevelt 7, Norco 4

Samueli Academy 20, Vista Meridian 0

San Bernardino 18, Pacific 0

San Clemente 10, San Juan Hills 0

Santa Ana Foothill 4, Brea Olinda 2

Santa Monica 8, Culver City 1

Schurr 24, Montebello 0

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, Louisville 0

Silver Valley 18, Lucerne Valley 6

Sonora 11, Yorba Linda 6

South Pasadena 16, Temple City 6

St. Bonaventure 15, Foothill Tech 5

St. Genevieve 23, St. Bernard 0

Sultana 4, Apple Valley 1

Troy 19, Crean Lutheran 7

United Christian Academy 10, Sherman Indian 1

University Prep 7, Big Bear 1

Upland 4, Aquinas 1

Valencia 10, Golden Valley 0

Valley Christian 14, Whittier Christian 1

Valley View 11, Liberty 4

Village Christian 16, Maranatha 5

Warren 13, Norwalk 0

Western Christian 15, Downey Calvary Chapel 0

West Ranch 6, Hart 4

Whittier 8, Santa Fe 7

Workman 12, Edgewood 5

Yucaipa 4, Redlands East Valley 0

Intersectional

Heritage Christian 10, North Hollywood 3

Sierra Canyon 8, Granada Hills Kennedy 7

