Donovan Dent leads Corona Centennial into Damien tournament championship game

New Mexico-bound Donovan Dent has been the best player on the floor for Corona Centennial at the Damien tournament this week. The senior guard turned in another quality performance on Wednesday night, finishing with 23 points to send the 11-1 Huskies into Thursday’s Platinum Division championship game with a 67-61 victory over rival Etiwanda (10-3).

Curtis Williams, a 6-foot-6 junior who finished with 27 points, helped Etiwanda come back from a 10-point deficit to tie the score at 56-56 in the fourth quarter. The Eagles went on a 10-0 run to start the quarter. Centennial regained the lead but Etiwanda rallied again behind Quinten Crenshaw, who had 15 points. Dent connected on a key basket in the final minute to finally give Centennial a winning cushion. Devin Williams supported him with 20 points.

🏀👌more off the hand of 2023 Curtis Williams

Centennial 56 Etiwanda 56

5+ 4th pic.twitter.com/UY8io8lO9C — Matthew Kovach (@MattyK31) December 30, 2021

Centennial will play the winner of Damien-Riverside Poly in Thursday’s 8:30 p.m. final.

Update: Due to many teams entering health and safety protocols including our own, we will be canceling the remaining games of our event. We want to wish everybody a safe and happy new year. — North Torrance Boys Basketball (@SaxonsBBall) December 29, 2021

Teams pulling out of tournaments because of health and safety protocols continued Wednesday, resulting in the North Torrance tournament coming to a halt, along with the La Cañada girls’ tournament. Loyola paused its program, pulling out of the Orange tournament. The Damien tournament was at 29 teams stopping activities as of Wednesday morning from an original field of 88.

Advertisement

Crean Lutheran 54, Rolling Hills Prep 52: In a battle of unbeaten teams, Crean Lutheran prevailed after Rolling Hills failed to connect on a last-second three-point attempt. Rui Han had 16 points and Koat Keat 14 for Crean Lutheran (10-0), which played without injured Vyctorius Miller. JV Brown scored 24 points for Rolling Hills Prep (12-1).

Long Beach Poly 64, San Joaquin Memorial 63: Freshman Jovani Ruff had 21 points for the Jackrabbits, who will play Crean Lutheran in the Gold Division championship game at 7 p.m. at Damien.

Colony 64, Sacramento Jesuit 56: Kollen Murphy scored 19 points for 13-1 Colony.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 76, Rancho Christian 63: Dusty Stromer finished with 23 points and Dante Ogbu 20 points for the Knights.

Utah American Fork 68, St. John Bosco 58: The Braves dropped to 12-3.

Rancho Cucamonga 76, Oak Hills 54: Shadale Knight scored 27 points in the Silver Division semifinals at Damien. Rancho Cucamonga will play San Gabriel Academy, a 67-48 winner over Glendora behind Jayden Mojica’s 27 points.

Congrats to Coach McKnight @MaterDeiHoops Win number 1200. Amazing! GOAT pic.twitter.com/jcAHkW7e6o — Kevin Kiernan (@KevinKkiernan) December 30, 2021

Santa Ana Mater Dei 89, Porterville 54: The Monarchs won victory No. 1,200 under coach Gary McKnight. Zack Davidson hd 24 points.

Chaminade 59, Texas St. Joseph 47: In San Antonio, the Eagles won to improve to 10-10. Coltrane Marchand had 22 points.

Newbury Park 6`1, Santa Barbara 57: Junior Cooper Lucas had 26 points for the 12-5 Panthers.

Tesoro 69, Esperanza 56: Blake Manning had 21 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for 14-3 Tesoro.

San Juan Hills 72, Notre Dame Prep 50: The Stallions improved to 15-3. Jacob Simon had 24 points.

Oak Park 56, Los Osos 41: Isaiah Sherrard continued his exceptional play with a 23-point, 10-rebound performance for Oak Park.

Final schedule for Thursday at South Pasadena. pic.twitter.com/p5k4wB7OYS — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 30, 2021

Alemany 60, King/Drew 56: The Warriors won in overtime behind Tony Acevedo, who had 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Northridge Academy 69, Huntington Park 46: Marquis Jiles scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds.

Girls’ basketball

Camarillo 65, West Ranch 48: The Scorpions improved to 16-0. Gabriela Jaquez finished with 31 points. Keilani Peralta had 14 points.

Granada Hills 62, Hawaii Baptist 46: The Highlanders (13-2) received 18 points and nine rebounds from Karma Paez.

Boys’ soccer

El Camino Real 2, Birmingham 1: In the Brandt tournament championship game, El Camino Real knocked off its rival behind Pedro Perez and Bladimir Coto, who scored the goals.

