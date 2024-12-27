Prep basketball roundup: La Mirada is building resume for Open Division playoffs

The La Mirada trio of MJ Smith (2), Gene Roebuck (24) and Julien Gomez (3) have the Matadores in the Classic at Damien semifinals.

La Mirada’s seasonlong goal has been to make itself a Southern Section Open Division playoff team, and the Matadores (12-2) keep building their resume to be in contention.

They have reached the semifinals of the Platinum Division at the Classic at Damien after knocking off Redondo Union 82-72 on Friday. Next up will be a rematch on Saturday against No. 1-ranked St. John Bosco, which beat the Matadores 66-47 on Dec. 13.

Gene Roebuck scored 30 points, Julien Gomez had 23 points and MJ Smith 10 points for La Mirada.

Advertisement

St. John Bosco 52, Heritage Christian 43: In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Braves (12-0) continue to win without star player Brandon McCoy. Elzie Harrington had 21 points and Christian Collins 15 points. Tae Simmons finished with 18 points for Heritage Christian (13-1).

JSerra 61, Montgomery 57: Brannon Martinsen, a transfer from Mater Dei, made his JSerra debut, scoring 13 points and getting 10 rebounds.

UCSD Commit Uriah Tenette just went NUCLEAR @ClassicAtDamien !! ☢️



He Dropped 54 in an OT win vs Chatsworth pic.twitter.com/8MWu63pdHP — Hoop Screen (@hoopscreen) December 28, 2024

Arizona Prescott 93, Chatsworth 87: It took overtime and lots of scoring to decide this one in the Damien Classic. Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth set a single-game tournament scoring record with 56 points even though he’s been sick this week. Uriah Tenette of Prescott, headed to UC San Diego, finished with 54 points.

San Clemente 108, Costa Mesa 48: Christian Fernandez scored a school-record 48 points for 13-4 San Clemente.

Bishop Montgomery 49, Orange Lutheran 45: Terron Williams had 11 points for the Knights.

Santa Margarita 65, Damien 54: The Eagles (10-2) advanced in the consolation round. Kaiden Bailey made five threes and had 23 points.

Advertisement

Vista Murrieta 70, Washington Auburn 58: Lawrence Sanford made 10 of 16 shots and finished with 26 points for Vista Murrieta.

Harvard-Westlake 79, Utah American Fork 50: Joe Sterling was six of six from three-point range and finished with 26 points.

Mater Dei 84, Highland 22: Luke Barnett made five threes and had 25 points for 10-3 Mater Dei.

Sun Valley Poly 61, Dorsey 39: JD Wyatt finished with 25 points and Quian Khawaja had 21 points for Poly.

Cleveland 55, Salesian 36: Roman Finney led Cleveland with 12 points.

Viewpoint 75, Grand Terrace 54: Wesley Waddles and Aeneas Grullon each had 24 points for Viewpoint.

AGBU 48, Mary Star 44: Garo Ohannessian had 18 points for 14-1 AGBU.

St. Bernard 93, Westwood 26: Preston Ezewiro, a transfer from Mira Costa, made his debut by scoring 20 points for St. Bernard. Caleb Versher added 18 points.

Chaminade 67, Laguna Creek 53: Freshman Brycen Butler scored 22 points for 15-2 Chaminade.

Bishop Alemany 54, Palisades 52: Paris Lassiter made the game-winning layup for Alemany.

Crespi 64, Dublin 59: Peyton White led Crespi with 19 points.

Oak Hills 71, Westlake 68: Mark Jones made the game-winning basket and finished with 16 points for Oak Hills. Austin Maziasz had 18 points for Westlake.

Shalhavet 59, Saugus 40: Benjamin Dweck led Shalhevet with 20 points.

Crescenta Valley 58, Upland 43: Vaughn Zargarian had 28 points for 9-6 Crescenta Valley.

Oxnard 87, Fresno Roosevelt 58: David Giron made seven threes and finished with 21 points.

Rancho Cucamonga 60, Crean Lutheran 49: Aaron Glass had 17 points for Rancho Cucamonga.

San Juan Hills 58, Rancho Christian 49: Mason Hodges led San Juan Hills with 25 points.

Brentwood 63, San Joaquin Memorial 48: AJ Okoh had 21 points for Brentwood.

Loyola 78, Victory Christian 71: Quincy Watson led Loyola with 17 points.

Calabasas 65, Hart 62: Grayson Coleman had 19 points for the 9-5 Coyotes.

Camarillo 49, Patrick Henry 38: The Scorpions improved to 14-1. Jackson Yeates had 14 points.

Manual Arts 68, Cathedral 66: Devin Moody continued his fine week with 37 points for Manual Arts.

Mira Costa 79, Pilibos 53: The Mustangs improved to 15-0. Jacob De Armas had 20 points and Eneasi Piuleini added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Advertisement

Long Beach Poly 66, Oaks Christian 47: Jonas Oware finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for Poly.

Girls basketball

Sierra Canyon 81, Yucaipa 25: The Trailblazers (11-0) received 27 points and nine rebounds from Jerzy Robinson.