Elite sophomore Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake High won’t pitch this season

When Harvard-Westlake High won the Southern Section Division 1 baseball championship last season, freshman pitcher Bryce Rainer made a huge contribution on the mound, going 9-0.

Coach Jared Halpert said Wednesday that in an effort to protect Rainer’s future as a pitcher, he won’t take the mound this season. A 6-feet-4 left-handed hitter and right-handed thrower, Rainer will play outfield.

Rainer, who made a verbal commitment to UCLA before his freshman year, throws 94 mph. Halpert said he made the decision in consultation with Rainer’s parents.

“Bryce will not throw a pitch from the mound this season,” Halpert said. “He’s still growing. I got to do my job. He’s trusting our decision. His arm is fine.”

Advertisement

Another Harvard-Westlake sophomore pitcher, Duncan Marsten, probably won’t pitch until midseason. Marsten, who has committed to Stanford, missed last season with an injury. Halpert insisted the Wolverines still have “plenty of firepower” on the mound, led by sophomore Thomas Bridges.