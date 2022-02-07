High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ WATER POLO
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.
#8 Santa Margarita at #1 Newport Harbor
#5 Foothill at #4 Los Alamitos
#6 Mater Dei at #3 Orange Lutheran
#7 San Marcos at #2 Laguna Beach
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Agoura, bye
Dos Pueblos at San Clemente
Murrieta Valley at King
Redondo at #4 Long Beach Wilson
#3 Oaks Christian at Mira Costa
Corona del Mar at Schurr
Santa Barbara at Huntington Beach
Corona Santiago at #2 Harvard-Westlake
DIVISION 2
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
A--El Dorado at Murrieta Mesa
B--Segerstrom at Santa Monica
C--Claremont at Anaheim Canyon
D--Pasadena Poly at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
E--Northwood at Temescal Canyon
First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Yucaipa
St. Lucy’s at La Canada
Winner wild-card B at Ventura
#4 Glendora at Sunny Hills
Winner wild-card C at #3 San Juan Hills
Winner wild-card D at Downey
La Serna at Los Osos
Winner wild-card E at #2 Edison
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
La Quinta at #1 Millikan
Peninsula at Capistrano Valley
California, bye
Los Altos at Irvine University
Bonita, bye
Arlington, bye
Westlake at Vista Murrieta
#4 Riverside Poly, bye
#3 Dana Hills at Villa Park
Elsinore, bye
Long Beach Poly at Citrus Valley
Beckman at West Torrance
Valley View at Temple City
Esperanza at Burbank Burroughs
Aliso Niguel at Costa Mesa
#2 Woodbridge, bye
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Royal at #1 El Segundo
Santa Ynez at Carpinteria
Arcadia at Villanova Prep
Rancho Cucamonga at Western
Corona at Xavier Prep
Jurupa Valley at Hillcrest
Fullerton at Thousand Oaks
Placentia Valencia at #4 Trabuco Hills
Pasadena at #3 Oxnard
Flintridge Prep at Santa Ana Valley
South Pasadena at San Dimas
Palm Desert at Brea Olinda
Rio Mesa at Cypress
Culver City at Garden Grove
Diamond Bar at Crescenta Valley
Buena Park at #2 Camarillo
DIVISION 5
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Glendale at #1 Corona Centennial
Torrance at Santa Paula
Lakewood at Charter Oak
Louisville at Malibu
Redlands at Tahquitz
La Salle, bye
Santa Fe at Don Lugo
#4 Ayala at Rowland
Palm Springs at #3 La Habra
Loara, bye
Flintridge Sacred Heart at Bell Gardens
Riverside North at West Valley
Fountain Valley at Hemet
Cerritos at Chaffey
Fontana, bye
#2 JSerra at Garden Grove Pacifica
DIVISION 6
First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
#1 Buena at Summit
Canyon Springs, bye
Brentwood at Lakewood St. Joseph
Westminster La Quinta, bye
Marlborough at Nordhoff
Pacific, bye
Whittier at Orange
Whitney at #4 Westminster
#3 Santa Ana, bye
Godinez at San Gorgonio
West Covina at Ramona
Chino, bye
Ontario at Rancho Alamitos
Saddleback at Warren
Sierra Vista, bye
#2 Chino Hills at Riverside Notre Dame
NOTES:
Second round (Div. 3-6), Thursday; quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Saturday;
semifinals in all divisions, Feb. 16. Championships, Feb. 19 at Heritage
Park (Irvine).
