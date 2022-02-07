Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ water polo: Southern Section playoff pairings

-polo ball
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ WATER POLO

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 5 p.m.

#8 Santa Margarita at #1 Newport Harbor

#5 Foothill at #4 Los Alamitos

#6 Mater Dei at #3 Orange Lutheran

#7 San Marcos at #2 Laguna Beach

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Agoura, bye

Dos Pueblos at San Clemente

Murrieta Valley at King

Redondo at #4 Long Beach Wilson

#3 Oaks Christian at Mira Costa

Corona del Mar at Schurr

Santa Barbara at Huntington Beach

Corona Santiago at #2 Harvard-Westlake

DIVISION 2

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

A--El Dorado at Murrieta Mesa

B--Segerstrom at Santa Monica

C--Claremont at Anaheim Canyon

D--Pasadena Poly at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

E--Northwood at Temescal Canyon

First round, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Yucaipa

St. Lucy’s at La Canada

Winner wild-card B at Ventura

#4 Glendora at Sunny Hills

Winner wild-card C at #3 San Juan Hills

Winner wild-card D at Downey

La Serna at Los Osos

Winner wild-card E at #2 Edison

DIVISION 3

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

La Quinta at #1 Millikan

Peninsula at Capistrano Valley

California, bye

Los Altos at Irvine University

Bonita, bye

Arlington, bye

Westlake at Vista Murrieta

#4 Riverside Poly, bye

#3 Dana Hills at Villa Park

Elsinore, bye

Long Beach Poly at Citrus Valley

Beckman at West Torrance

Valley View at Temple City

Esperanza at Burbank Burroughs

Aliso Niguel at Costa Mesa

#2 Woodbridge, bye

DIVISION 4

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Royal at #1 El Segundo

Santa Ynez at Carpinteria

Arcadia at Villanova Prep

Rancho Cucamonga at Western

Corona at Xavier Prep

Jurupa Valley at Hillcrest

Fullerton at Thousand Oaks

Placentia Valencia at #4 Trabuco Hills

Pasadena at #3 Oxnard

Flintridge Prep at Santa Ana Valley

South Pasadena at San Dimas

Palm Desert at Brea Olinda

Rio Mesa at Cypress

Culver City at Garden Grove

Diamond Bar at Crescenta Valley

Buena Park at #2 Camarillo

DIVISION 5

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

Glendale at #1 Corona Centennial

Torrance at Santa Paula

Lakewood at Charter Oak

Louisville at Malibu

Redlands at Tahquitz

La Salle, bye

Santa Fe at Don Lugo

#4 Ayala at Rowland

Palm Springs at #3 La Habra

Loara, bye

Flintridge Sacred Heart at Bell Gardens

Riverside North at West Valley

Fountain Valley at Hemet

Cerritos at Chaffey

Fontana, bye

#2 JSerra at Garden Grove Pacifica

DIVISION 6

First round, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

#1 Buena at Summit

Canyon Springs, bye

Brentwood at Lakewood St. Joseph

Westminster La Quinta, bye

Marlborough at Nordhoff

Pacific, bye

Whittier at Orange

Whitney at #4 Westminster

#3 Santa Ana, bye

Godinez at San Gorgonio

West Covina at Ramona

Chino, bye

Ontario at Rancho Alamitos

Saddleback at Warren

Sierra Vista, bye

#2 Chino Hills at Riverside Notre Dame

NOTES:

Second round (Div. 3-6), Thursday; quarterfinals (Div. 1-6), Saturday;

semifinals in all divisions, Feb. 16. Championships, Feb. 19 at Heritage

Park (Irvine).

