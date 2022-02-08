Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Monday’s City scores

By Times staff
BOYS

Animo De La Hoya 67, Smidt Tech 39

Annenberg 42, Aspire Ollin 41

East Valley 45, Valley Arts/Sciences 34

Fairfax 82, Los Angeles CES 39

Grant 84, Arleta 38

Harbor Teacher 58, Hawkins 44

Larchmont 53, Animo Watts 24

Legacy 43, South Gate 41

Los Angeles 64, Jefferson 52

Los Angeles Roosevelt 91, Bell 30

Manual Arts 61, Rivera 30

Northridge 88, Vaughn 80

Palisades 59, Los Angeles University 37

Roybal 76, Marquez 56

San Fernando 84, Panorama 47

San Pedro 78, Rancho Dominguez 56

South East 75, Huntington Park 29

Stern 58, Los Angeles Leadership 47

Sun Valley Poly 66, Chavez 53

Sylmar 68, Canoga Park 43

University Prep Value 53, CALS Early College 46

Van Nuys 61, Reseda 46

Verdugo Hills 54, Monroe 29

View Park 68, Dorsey 48

GIRLS

Animo De La Hoya 44, Smidt Tech 26

Arleta 69, Grant 14

Bell 59, Los Angeles Roosevelt 12

Granada Hills Kennedy 66, Panorama 21

Jefferson 60, Los Angeles 34

Los Angeles CES 52, Fairfax 21

Los Angeles Jordan 49, Dymally 22

Los Angeles Leadership 16, Stern 15

Mann 32, Fulton 12

Marquez 53, Roybal 17

New West 36, Math/Science 30

Northridge 51, Valley Arts/Sciences 23

Palisades 50, Los Angeles University 27

San Fernando 82, Canoga Park 15

South East 46, Huntington Park 28

South Gate 67, Legacy 25

Sun Valley Poly 59, Chavez 25

Sylmar 77, Reseda 31

Vaughn 48, East Valley 15

Verdugo Hills 45, Monroe 24

West Adams 42, Santee 33

Westchester 62, Los Angeles Hamilton 32

