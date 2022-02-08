High school basketball: Monday’s City scores
BOYS
Animo De La Hoya 67, Smidt Tech 39
Annenberg 42, Aspire Ollin 41
East Valley 45, Valley Arts/Sciences 34
Fairfax 82, Los Angeles CES 39
Grant 84, Arleta 38
Harbor Teacher 58, Hawkins 44
Larchmont 53, Animo Watts 24
Legacy 43, South Gate 41
Los Angeles 64, Jefferson 52
Los Angeles Roosevelt 91, Bell 30
Manual Arts 61, Rivera 30
Northridge 88, Vaughn 80
Palisades 59, Los Angeles University 37
Roybal 76, Marquez 56
San Fernando 84, Panorama 47
San Pedro 78, Rancho Dominguez 56
South East 75, Huntington Park 29
Stern 58, Los Angeles Leadership 47
Sun Valley Poly 66, Chavez 53
Sylmar 68, Canoga Park 43
University Prep Value 53, CALS Early College 46
Van Nuys 61, Reseda 46
Verdugo Hills 54, Monroe 29
View Park 68, Dorsey 48
GIRLS
Animo De La Hoya 44, Smidt Tech 26
Arleta 69, Grant 14
Bell 59, Los Angeles Roosevelt 12
Granada Hills Kennedy 66, Panorama 21
Jefferson 60, Los Angeles 34
Los Angeles CES 52, Fairfax 21
Los Angeles Jordan 49, Dymally 22
Los Angeles Leadership 16, Stern 15
Mann 32, Fulton 12
Marquez 53, Roybal 17
New West 36, Math/Science 30
Northridge 51, Valley Arts/Sciences 23
Palisades 50, Los Angeles University 27
San Fernando 82, Canoga Park 15
South East 46, Huntington Park 28
South Gate 67, Legacy 25
Sun Valley Poly 59, Chavez 25
Sylmar 77, Reseda 31
Vaughn 48, East Valley 15
Verdugo Hills 45, Monroe 24
West Adams 42, Santee 33
Westchester 62, Los Angeles Hamilton 32
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.