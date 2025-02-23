High school basketball: City Section playoff results
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
BOYS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
Granada Hills 57, #9 Gardena 39
#5 Poly 52, #13 Los Angeles 35
#14 Narbonne at #6 Jordan
#7 Grant 69, #2 El Camino Real 52
DIVISION II
#9 Marquez 49, #1 University 37
#13 Franklin 69, #5 South East 65
#11 Carson 53, #3 Manual Arts 46
#2 Bernstein 64, #7 Marshall 53
DIVISION III
#1 Math & Science College Prep 85, #8 Reseda 71
#4 SOCES 73, #5 Northridge Academy 64
#14 Los Angeles 59, #6 RFK Community 46
#7 Animo Venice 67, #2 Roosevelt 51
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION IV
#1 Sylmar 74, #17 Locke 58
#8 South Gate 69, #9 Roybal 48
#5 San Fernando 49, #12 Harbor Teacher 47
#13 Legacy 65, #4 Hollywood 54
#3 Triumph Charter 67, #14 Contreras 41
#6 Canoga Park 45, #11 View Park 42
#7 Huntington Park 60, #10 Mendez 52
#2 Downtown Magnets 54, #15 Maywood Academy 53
DIVISION V
#17 Orthopaedic 48, #1 Foshay 42
/#9 East Valley 66, #8 Santee 44
#12 New West 52, #5 University Prep Value 45
#13 Larchmont at #4 Horace Mann UCLA
#3 Panorama 45, #14 WISH Academy 33
#11 Animo Watts 55, #6 Stern 42
#10 New Designs University Park at #7 Camino Nuevo
#2 Angelou 60, #18 Sun Valley Magnet 46
MONDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS
SEMIFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#3 Cleveland at #2 Westchester, 6 p.m. at Roybal
#4 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth, 7:45 p.m. at Roybal
