High School Sports

High school basketball: City Section playoff results

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

BOYS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

DIVISION I

Granada Hills 57, #9 Gardena 39

#5 Poly 52, #13 Los Angeles 35

#14 Narbonne at #6 Jordan

#7 Grant 69, #2 El Camino Real 52

DIVISION II

#9 Marquez 49, #1 University 37

#13 Franklin 69, #5 South East 65

#11 Carson 53, #3 Manual Arts 46

#2 Bernstein 64, #7 Marshall 53

DIVISION III

#1 Math & Science College Prep 85, #8 Reseda 71

#4 SOCES 73, #5 Northridge Academy 64

#14 Los Angeles 59, #6 RFK Community 46

#7 Animo Venice 67, #2 Roosevelt 51

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION IV

#1 Sylmar 74, #17 Locke 58

#8 South Gate 69, #9 Roybal 48

#5 San Fernando 49, #12 Harbor Teacher 47

#13 Legacy 65, #4 Hollywood 54

#3 Triumph Charter 67, #14 Contreras 41

#6 Canoga Park 45, #11 View Park 42

#7 Huntington Park 60, #10 Mendez 52

#2 Downtown Magnets 54, #15 Maywood Academy 53

DIVISION V

#17 Orthopaedic 48, #1 Foshay 42

/#9 East Valley 66, #8 Santee 44

#12 New West 52, #5 University Prep Value 45

#13 Larchmont at #4 Horace Mann UCLA

#3 Panorama 45, #14 WISH Academy 33

#11 Animo Watts 55, #6 Stern 42

#10 New Designs University Park at #7 Camino Nuevo

#2 Angelou 60, #18 Sun Valley Magnet 46

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

BOYS

SEMIFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#3 Cleveland at #2 Westchester, 6 p.m. at Roybal

#4 Palisades vs. #1 Chatsworth, 7:45 p.m. at Roybal

