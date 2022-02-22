Advertisement
High School Sports

High school soccer: Southern Section boys’ playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Tuesday

Servite 2, Huntington Beach 0

JSerra 2, Mira Costa 0

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Tuesday

Redondo 4, Oxnard Pacifica 1

Montebello 2, San Juan Hills 2 (Montebello advances on penalties, 4-3)

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Tuesday

Sunny Hills 2, Valley View 1 (OT)

Norte Vista 3, South Torrance 0

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Tuesday

Da Vinci 2, Riverside Poly 1

Montclair 6, Citrus Hill 2

DIVISION 5

Semifinal, Tuesday

Quartz Hill 1, Crossroads 0 (OT)

Semifinal, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

#3 Artesia at #2 Desert Mirage

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Tuesday

Temple City 3, Palmdale Aerospace 1

Los Altos 3, Littlerock 1

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Tuesday

Geffen 1, Anaheim Fairmont Prep 0

Grace Brethren 0, Santa Rosa Academy 0 (Grace Brethren advances on penalties, 5-4)

Championships, Saturday, times tba

Division 1: #1 Servite at JSerra

Division 2: Montebello at Redondo

Division 3: #4 Sunny Hills at Norte Vista

Division 4: Montclair at Da Vinci

Division 5: Desert Mirage/Artesia winner at Quartz Hill

Division 6: Los Altos at #1 Temple City

Division 7: Grace Brethren at #1 Geffen

