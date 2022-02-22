High school soccer: Southern Section boys’ playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Tuesday
Servite 2, Huntington Beach 0
JSerra 2, Mira Costa 0
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Tuesday
Redondo 4, Oxnard Pacifica 1
Montebello 2, San Juan Hills 2 (Montebello advances on penalties, 4-3)
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Tuesday
Sunny Hills 2, Valley View 1 (OT)
Norte Vista 3, South Torrance 0
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Tuesday
Da Vinci 2, Riverside Poly 1
Montclair 6, Citrus Hill 2
DIVISION 5
Semifinal, Tuesday
Quartz Hill 1, Crossroads 0 (OT)
Semifinal, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
#3 Artesia at #2 Desert Mirage
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Tuesday
Temple City 3, Palmdale Aerospace 1
Los Altos 3, Littlerock 1
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Tuesday
Geffen 1, Anaheim Fairmont Prep 0
Grace Brethren 0, Santa Rosa Academy 0 (Grace Brethren advances on penalties, 5-4)
Championships, Saturday, times tba
Division 1: #1 Servite at JSerra
Division 2: Montebello at Redondo
Division 3: #4 Sunny Hills at Norte Vista
Division 4: Montclair at Da Vinci
Division 5: Desert Mirage/Artesia winner at Quartz Hill
Division 6: Los Altos at #1 Temple City
Division 7: Grace Brethren at #1 Geffen
