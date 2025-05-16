High school volleyball: Southern Section boys’ playoff results and pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
At Cerritos College
DIVISION 1
Mira Costa d. Huntington Beach, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 29-31, 15-11
At Mater Dei
DIVISION 2
Mater Dei d. Peninsula, 20-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19
At Crossroads
DIVISION 8
Wildwood d. Katella, 3-0
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
FINALS
At Cerritos College
DIVISION 3
Orange Lutheran vs. Tesoro, 10 a.m.
DIVISION 5
Esperanza vs. Kennedy, 12:30 p.m.
DIVISION 9
CAMS vs. Downey Calvary Chapel, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 6
Quartz Hill vs. El Toro, 6 p.m.
At Santa Barbara
DIVISION 4
Sage Hill vs. Santa Barbara, 1 p.m.
