State playoffs roundup: Rob Diaz scores 37 points in JSerra’s win over Fairfax

There have been many top shooters who came to Fairfax High and left raving. Rob Diaz of JSerra was the latest Tuesday night, making seven three-pointers and finishing with 37 points to help his team hold off Fairfax 70-68 in a first-round game of the Southern California Division I regional basketball playoffs.

His assistant coach, Taylor King, once scored nearly 50 points in a summer game at Fairfax for Santa Ana Mater Dei. He joked with Diaz afterward, “Almost as good as me.”

“It was crazy,” Diaz said. “I would gladly play every game here.”

JSerra needed every point from Diaz because Fairfax went on a 20-0 run after falling behind 56-39 to take a 59-56 lead with less than six minutes left. Tyler Bey led the comeback and finished with 24 points.

Advertisement

A basket by Diaz with 33 seconds left gave JSerra a two-point cushion. Fairfax worked for a final shot, but a turnover enabled JSerra to advance to a second-round game against top-seeded Damien. Damien defeated Mission Hills 81-50. Spivey Word and RJ Smith scored 18 points apiece.

Division I

Village Christian 88, San Ysidro 76: Noah Williams scored 22 points for the Crusaders.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 75, San Marcos 50: Ben Shtolzberg finished with 21 points and Dusty Stromer 19 for the Knights.

St. Anthony 64, Torrey Pines 52: Jaayden Bush scored 23 points for St. Anthony.

St. Bernard 52, Long Beach Poly 40: Tyler Rolison led St. Bernard with 19 points.

La Costa Canyon 67, St. John Bosco 55: The Braves lost on the road.

Division II

Birmingham 64, San Juan Hills 56: Tyson Jackson had 20 points and Larry Olayinka added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Patriots.

Edison 64, Mission Bay 63: Tyler Hampton led the way with 19 points, and Trey Wilborn had 18.

Los Altos 64, La Jolla Country Day 35: No. 2-seeded Los Altos advanced.

Rancho Cucamonga 61. Mt. Whitney 57: Brandon Aguirre had 24 points and Aaron Glass 22 for Rancho Cucamonga.

Carlsbad 75, Taft 58: Mason Bowers scored 31 points for Carlsbad.

Division III

Rancho Verde 61, Grant 50: Top-seeded Rancho Verde withstood 17 points from Jeremiah Windham.

El Camino Real 67, San Diego 65: Cody Dukhovny made six three-pointers and scored 23 points and Brody Bolotnick had 19 points for the Royals.

Viewpoint 64, San Dieguita 59: Giovanni Goree scored 22 points and Osiris Nalls 20 to lead Viewpoint.

Venice 64, Frontier 60: Tyler Hunt finished with 22 points for the Gondoliers.

Palisades 63, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 55: The Dolphins picked up the road victory to earn a second-round game against Rancho Verde.

Division IV

Valley Torah 66, Westchester 52: Johnny Dan scored 36 points to help Valley Torah eliminate top-seeded Westchester.

Chatsworth 67, Fullerton 40: Tim Lopez led the Chancellors with 22 points.

Girls

Division I

Camarillo 63, Birmingham 50: Gabriela Jaquez finished with 39 points in the Scorpions’ road victory.

Windward 60, St. Joseph 49: Skye Belker finished with 22 points, and Maya Stokes had 16.

Division III

Sierra Pacific 62, Palisades 61: It was a tough loss for the Dolphins, who couldn’t hold a five-point lead in the final seconds. Demonnie Lagway scored 18 points.

Boys’ soccer

Division I

Servite 5, Coronado 0: Eddie Villeda scored two goals to help the Friars advance to a semifinal game Thursday at home against Mira Costa, a 1-0 winner over South East.

Birmingham 3, JSerra 2: David Diaz scored two goals, tying the school record for most goals in a season with 33, to lead the Patriots.