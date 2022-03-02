Advertisement
High school basketball: Regional playoff results and updated pairings

By Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday

Bishop Montgomery 58, Mater Dei 53

Sierra Canyon 80, San Diego St. Augustine 74

Harvard-Westlake 63, Santa Maria St. Joseph 55

Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#4 Bishop Montgomery at #1 Corona Centennial

#3 Sierra Canyon at #2 Harvard-Westlake

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday

San Francisco Riordan 57, Concord De La Salle 52

Modesto Christian 77, San Jose Mitty 55

Fresno Clovis West 63, Sacramento Sheldon 55

Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#5 San Francisco Riordan at #1 Moraga Campolindo

#3 Modesto Christian at #2 Fresno Clovis West

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday

Corona Centennial 62, San Marcos Mission Hills 51

Sierra Canyon 94, San Diego Cathedral 50

La Jolla Country Day 53, Mater Dei 45

Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#4 Corona Centennial at #1 Etiwanda

#3 Sierra Canyon at #2 La Jolla Country Day

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday

El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge 51, Los Altos Hills Pinewood 48

Fresno Clovis West 51, Folsom 48

San Jose Mitty 74, Danville San Ramon Valley 36

Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.

#5 El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge at #1 Concord Carondelet

#3 Fresno Clovis West at #2 San Jose Mitty

