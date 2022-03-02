High school basketball: Regional playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday
Bishop Montgomery 58, Mater Dei 53
Sierra Canyon 80, San Diego St. Augustine 74
Harvard-Westlake 63, Santa Maria St. Joseph 55
Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#4 Bishop Montgomery at #1 Corona Centennial
#3 Sierra Canyon at #2 Harvard-Westlake
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday
San Francisco Riordan 57, Concord De La Salle 52
Modesto Christian 77, San Jose Mitty 55
Fresno Clovis West 63, Sacramento Sheldon 55
Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#5 San Francisco Riordan at #1 Moraga Campolindo
#3 Modesto Christian at #2 Fresno Clovis West
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday
Corona Centennial 62, San Marcos Mission Hills 51
Sierra Canyon 94, San Diego Cathedral 50
La Jolla Country Day 53, Mater Dei 45
Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#4 Corona Centennial at #1 Etiwanda
#3 Sierra Canyon at #2 La Jolla Country Day
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Regional quarterfinals, Wednesday
El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge 51, Los Altos Hills Pinewood 48
Fresno Clovis West 51, Folsom 48
San Jose Mitty 74, Danville San Ramon Valley 36
Regional semifinals, Saturday, 6 p.m.
#5 El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge at #1 Concord Carondelet
#3 Fresno Clovis West at #2 San Jose Mitty
