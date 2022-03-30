Villa Park, Oaks Christian are No. 1, No. 2 in high school softball rankings
Villa Park and Oaks Christian continue to top this week’s Southern California high school softball top 20 rankings from CalHiSports.com for The Times.
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. (1) Villa Park 14-0
2. (2) Oaks Christian 14-0
3. (4) Eastvale Roosevelt 14-2
4. (5) Murrieta Mesa 17-5
5. (9) Westlake 13-1
6. (17) Huntington Beach 8-3
7. (8) Garden Grove Pacifica 15-3
8. (6) Los Alamitos 11-4
9. (3) Camarillo 13-2
10. (11) Beaumont 12-0
11. (12) Norco 10-4
12. (13) Chino Hills 9-4
13. (10) Mission Viejo 15-4
14. (19) Corona Centennial 15-3
15. (16) Whittier Christian 12-5
16. (18) Anaheim Canyon 13-3
17. (7) Orange Lutheran 11-6
18. (20) El Camino Real 11-3
19. (NR) Riverside Poly 12-4
20. (NR) Yucaipa 7-4-1
