High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores
BASEBALL
Buena 4, Rio Mesa 2
Cathedral City 1, Coachella Valley 0
Cypress 5, Placentia Valencia 2
Eastvale Roosevelt 5, Chaparral 4
El Rancho 2, Whittier 1
Flintridge Prep 13, South Pasadena 7
Franklin 21, Lincoln 6
Garden Grove 11, Westminster 3
Garden Grove Santiago 6, Loara 0
Great Oak 12, Hillcrest 1
La Mirada 12, Bellflower 1
La Palma Kennedy 2, Tustin 1
Laguna Beach 8, Newport Harbor 0
Legacy 17, Contreras 0
Los Alamitos 11, Fountain Valley 4
Los Amigos 14, Bolsa Grande 4
Los Angeles 24, Jefferson 14
Los Angeles Hamilton 4, Venice 3
Los Angeles Wilson 5, Eagle Rock 1
Marshall 20, Los Angeles Sotomayor 0
Maywood CES 27, Maywood 0
North Hollywood 14, Chavez 1
Palisades 12, Fairfax 1
Paloma Valley 4, Kaiser 1
Pasadena Marshall 7, Mountain View 4
Quartz Hill 10, Knight 7
Ramona 6, Corona Centennial 1
Rio Hondo Prep 13, Providence 12
Riverside Poly 7, Charter Oak 3
Riverside Prep 15, Academy for Academic Excellence 8
Salesian 6, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 4
San Fernando 15, Panorama 0
Santa Paula 4, Malibu 3
Santee 16, Angelou 1
Segerstrom 4, Katella 0
South Torrance 15, North Torrance 8
St. Anthony 12, St. Genevieve 1
Tahquitz 2, Nogales 1
Tarbut V’Torah 10, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 0
Trinity Classical 12, St. Monica Academy 4
Upland 8, Chino Hills 4
Ventura 3, Oxnard Pacifica 2
West Ranch 7, Moorpark 3
Westminster La Quinta 7, Rancho Alamitos 4
Whittier Christian 10, Village Christian 4
SOFTBALL
Academy for Academic Excellence 13, Riverside Prep 1
Anaheim Canyon 3, South Torrance 1
Arroyo 10, Rosemead 0
Bravo 13, Maywood CES 0
Carson 17, Narbonne 0
Covina 15, West Covina 5
Dymally 11, Animo Robinson 10
Eagle Rock 5, Lincoln 0
El Camino Real 6, Esperanza 1
El Monte 17, Gabrielino 0
Foothill Tech 21, Hueneme 3
Granada Hills Kennedy 21, Van Nuys 0
Jefferson 17, Rivera 1
La Canada 2, San Marino 1
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 12, Hillcrest 9
Lompoc Cabrillo 13, Santa Ynez 0
Los Altos 14, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1
Los Angeles Marshall 14, Los Angeles Wilson 1
Los Angeles Roosevelt 12, Garfield 1
Marina 4, Saugus 2
Marquez 17, Maywood 1
Oak Hills 11, Sultana 8
Orange Lutheran 3, Villa Park 2
Oxnard 20, Channel Islands 2
Providence 12, South Pasadena 2
Ramona Convent 28, San Gabriel Mission 5
Rio Hondo Prep 11, Flintridge Prep 1
Rio Mesa 5, Cypress 2
San Diego Cathedral 7, Yucaipa 6
San Pedro 4, Gardena 0
Sun Valley Poly 4, Arleta 3
Torrance 2, West Torrance 0
Ventura 14, Oxnard Pacifica 1
Vista Murrieta 14, Beaumont 0
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.