High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Friday’s scores

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BASEBALL

Buena 4, Rio Mesa 2

Cathedral City 1, Coachella Valley 0

Cypress 5, Placentia Valencia 2

Eastvale Roosevelt 5, Chaparral 4

El Rancho 2, Whittier 1

Flintridge Prep 13, South Pasadena 7

Franklin 21, Lincoln 6

Garden Grove 11, Westminster 3

Garden Grove Santiago 6, Loara 0

Great Oak 12, Hillcrest 1

La Mirada 12, Bellflower 1

La Palma Kennedy 2, Tustin 1

Laguna Beach 8, Newport Harbor 0

Legacy 17, Contreras 0

Los Alamitos 11, Fountain Valley 4

Los Amigos 14, Bolsa Grande 4

Los Angeles 24, Jefferson 14

Los Angeles Hamilton 4, Venice 3

Los Angeles Wilson 5, Eagle Rock 1

Marshall 20, Los Angeles Sotomayor 0

Maywood CES 27, Maywood 0

North Hollywood 14, Chavez 1

Palisades 12, Fairfax 1

Paloma Valley 4, Kaiser 1

Pasadena Marshall 7, Mountain View 4

Quartz Hill 10, Knight 7

Ramona 6, Corona Centennial 1

Rio Hondo Prep 13, Providence 12

Riverside Poly 7, Charter Oak 3

Riverside Prep 15, Academy for Academic Excellence 8

Salesian 6, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 4

San Fernando 15, Panorama 0

Santa Paula 4, Malibu 3

Santee 16, Angelou 1

Segerstrom 4, Katella 0

South Torrance 15, North Torrance 8

St. Anthony 12, St. Genevieve 1

Tahquitz 2, Nogales 1

Tarbut V’Torah 10, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 0

Trinity Classical 12, St. Monica Academy 4

Upland 8, Chino Hills 4

Ventura 3, Oxnard Pacifica 2

West Ranch 7, Moorpark 3

Westminster La Quinta 7, Rancho Alamitos 4

Whittier Christian 10, Village Christian 4

SOFTBALL

Academy for Academic Excellence 13, Riverside Prep 1

Anaheim Canyon 3, South Torrance 1

Arroyo 10, Rosemead 0

Bravo 13, Maywood CES 0

Carson 17, Narbonne 0

Covina 15, West Covina 5

Dymally 11, Animo Robinson 10

Eagle Rock 5, Lincoln 0

El Camino Real 6, Esperanza 1

El Monte 17, Gabrielino 0

Foothill Tech 21, Hueneme 3

Granada Hills Kennedy 21, Van Nuys 0

Jefferson 17, Rivera 1

La Canada 2, San Marino 1

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman 12, Hillcrest 9

Lompoc Cabrillo 13, Santa Ynez 0

Los Altos 14, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1

Los Angeles Marshall 14, Los Angeles Wilson 1

Los Angeles Roosevelt 12, Garfield 1

Marina 4, Saugus 2

Marquez 17, Maywood 1

Oak Hills 11, Sultana 8

Orange Lutheran 3, Villa Park 2

Oxnard 20, Channel Islands 2

Providence 12, South Pasadena 2

Ramona Convent 28, San Gabriel Mission 5

Rio Hondo Prep 11, Flintridge Prep 1

Rio Mesa 5, Cypress 2

San Diego Cathedral 7, Yucaipa 6

San Pedro 4, Gardena 0

Sun Valley Poly 4, Arleta 3

Torrance 2, West Torrance 0

Ventura 14, Oxnard Pacifica 1

Vista Murrieta 14, Beaumont 0

High School Sports

