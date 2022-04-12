Oaks Christian remains No. 1 in high school softball rankings
Oaks Christian remains No. 1 in this week’s Southern California high school softball top 20 rankings by CalHiSports.com.
(Previous rank in parentheses)
1. Oaks Christian 19-0 (1)
2. Eastvale Roosevelt 16-2 (3)
3. Murrieta Mesa 19-5 (4)
4. Villa Park 18-3 (2)
5. Garden Grove Pacifica 19-3 (6)
6. Anaheim Canyon 19-4 (5)
7. Camarillo 18-3 (13)
8. Norco 14-6 (10)
9. Huntington Beach 14-6 (16)
10. Los Alamitos 19-6 (7)
11. Beaumont 16-3 (8)
12. Mission Viejo 18-4 (12)
13. Westlake 17-4 (11)
14. El Camino Real 16-5 (15)
15. South Torrance 16-5 (20)
16. Yucaipa 12-7-1 (NR)
17. Esperanza 15-9 (NR)
18. El Segundo 17-3 (18)
19. Mater Dei 14-7 (NR)
20. Orange Lutheran 15-8 (9)
