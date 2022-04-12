Advertisement
High School Sports

Oaks Christian remains No. 1 in high school softball rankings

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Oaks Christian remains No. 1 in this week’s Southern California high school softball top 20 rankings by CalHiSports.com.

(Previous rank in parentheses)

1. Oaks Christian 19-0 (1)

2. Eastvale Roosevelt 16-2 (3)

3. Murrieta Mesa 19-5 (4)

4. Villa Park 18-3 (2)

5. Garden Grove Pacifica 19-3 (6)

6. Anaheim Canyon 19-4 (5)

7. Camarillo 18-3 (13)

8. Norco 14-6 (10)

9. Huntington Beach 14-6 (16)

10. Los Alamitos 19-6 (7)

11. Beaumont 16-3 (8)

12. Mission Viejo 18-4 (12)

13. Westlake 17-4 (11)

14. El Camino Real 16-5 (15)

15. South Torrance 16-5 (20)

16. Yucaipa 12-7-1 (NR)

17. Esperanza 15-9 (NR)

18. El Segundo 17-3 (18)

19. Mater Dei 14-7 (NR)

20. Orange Lutheran 15-8 (9)

