High School Sports

High school boys’ volleyball: Tuesday’s Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

A--Redondo at Santa Barbara

B--Corona del Mar at Mira Costa

Quarterfinals, May 3, 6 p.m.

Winner match A at #1 Loyola

Huntington Beach at #4 Beckman

Los Alamitos at #3 Newport Harbor

Winner match B at #2 Mater Dei

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Paloma Valley at #1 Servite

Westlake at Torrance

Long Beach Poly at Anaheim Canyon

Alemany at West Ranch

Marina at San Clemente

St. Francis at Warren

Crescenta Valley at Windward

Orange Lutheran at #4 Thousand Oaks

#3 Long Beach Wilson, bye

Foothill at Cypress

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at San Juan Hills

Valencia at San Marcos

Tesoro at Cerritos

Santa Margarita at King

South Torrance at Cerritos Valley Christian

#2 Burbank Burroughs, bye

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

El Segundo d. Lakewood, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12

Palos Verdes d. Simi Valley, scores not reported

La Palma Kennedy d. Rio Mesa, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19

Hart d. La Salle, 25-19, 25-12, 17-25, 25-23

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

El Segundo at #1 Upland

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Quartz Hill

Palos Verdes at Bishop Montgomery

Dos Pueblos at California

Edison at Murrieta Valley

South Pasadena at Elsinore

La Palma Kennedy at Westminster La Quinta

#4 Aliso Niguel at El Modena

Villa Park at #3 Mission Viejo

Oxnard at Laguna Blanca

Vista Murrieta at Hillcrest

Arcadia at Downey

Highland at La Canada

Corona Santiago at Redlands

La Serna at Garden Grove

Hart at #2 Royal

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Katella at Whitney, scores not reported

Chino Hills d. Webb, scores not reported

Irvine University d. Estancia, scores not reported

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Katella at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian

Lancaster at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Village Christian at Eastvale Roosevelt

Chino Hills at Bolsa Grande

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Flintridge Prep

Claremont at Xavier Prep

Bishop Diego at Segerstrom

#4 Portola at Oxford Academy

Hemet at #3 St. Margaret’s

Irvine University at Diamond Ranch

Calabasas at Malibu

Foothill Tech at Oak Park

Cathedral at Millikan

Tustin at Beaumont

Canyon Country Canyon at Arrowhead Christian

Brentwood at #2 Northwood

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Crossroads d. Salesian, 25-14, 25-7, 25-13

Fontana d. Knight, scores not reported

Ambassador Christian d. Loara, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10

Nuview Bridge d. Indian Springs, scores not reported

Pasadena Poly d, West Covina, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16

Bell Gardens d. Western, scores not reported

Western Christian d. West Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

Troy d. San Gorgonio, scores not reported

Oakwood d. Pilgrim, 25-27, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18, 15-6

San Gabriel Academy d. Vistamar, 25-15, 25-8, 25-18

Riverside North d. Ramona, scores not reported

Whittier d. Bosco Tech, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15

Keppel d. Burbank Providence, 25-15, 30-32, 25-16, 25-16

Murrieta Mesa d. Valley View, 25-18, 25-9, 25-13

Norwalk d. Paramount, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18

La Sierra d. Loma Linda Academy, scores not reported

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Crossroads at #1 Carpinteria

Fontana at Rancho Verde

Ambassador Christian at Bellflower

Nuview Bridge at Yucaipa

Pasadena Poly at Anaheim Fairmont Prep

Bell Gardens at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

Western Christian at St. Monica

#4 Troy at Hawthorne Math/Science

Oakwood at #3 Lancaster Desert Christian

San Gabriel Academy at Anaheim

Riverside North at Miller

Whittier at San Gabriel

Keppel at Oxnard Pacifica

Murrieta Mesa at Perris

Norwalk at Hawthorne

La Sierra at #2 Sunny Hills

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

Glendale Adventist d. San Jacinto Valley Academy, 25-19, 25-22, 11-25, 22-25, 15-8

Beverly Hills d. Mary Star, scores not reported

First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Orange County Christian at #1 Saddleback

Shalhevet at Newbury Park Adventist

Rialto at Samueli

Vasquez at Ganesha

CAMS at Mayfair

Sonora at Southlands Christian

Summit at Moreno Valley

Glendale Adventist at #4 Le Lycee

Beverly Hills at #3 Da Vinci

Downey Calvary Chapel at Magnolia

Waverly at Santa Rosa Academy

Ojai Valley at Garey

Palmdale Aerospace at Milken

Cornerstone Christian at Vista del Lago

Leuzinger at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

#2 Monrovia at Southwestern Academy

NOTES: Second round (Div. 2-6), Saturday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1 only), Tuesday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 2-6), May 4, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 7, 6 p.m. Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.

High School Sports

