High school boys’ volleyball: Tuesday’s Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
A--Redondo at Santa Barbara
B--Corona del Mar at Mira Costa
Quarterfinals, May 3, 6 p.m.
Winner match A at #1 Loyola
Huntington Beach at #4 Beckman
Los Alamitos at #3 Newport Harbor
Winner match B at #2 Mater Dei
DIVISION 2
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Paloma Valley at #1 Servite
Westlake at Torrance
Long Beach Poly at Anaheim Canyon
Alemany at West Ranch
Marina at San Clemente
St. Francis at Warren
Crescenta Valley at Windward
Orange Lutheran at #4 Thousand Oaks
#3 Long Beach Wilson, bye
Foothill at Cypress
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at San Juan Hills
Valencia at San Marcos
Tesoro at Cerritos
Santa Margarita at King
South Torrance at Cerritos Valley Christian
#2 Burbank Burroughs, bye
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
El Segundo d. Lakewood, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12
Palos Verdes d. Simi Valley, scores not reported
La Palma Kennedy d. Rio Mesa, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
Hart d. La Salle, 25-19, 25-12, 17-25, 25-23
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
El Segundo at #1 Upland
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at Quartz Hill
Palos Verdes at Bishop Montgomery
Dos Pueblos at California
Edison at Murrieta Valley
South Pasadena at Elsinore
La Palma Kennedy at Westminster La Quinta
#4 Aliso Niguel at El Modena
Villa Park at #3 Mission Viejo
Oxnard at Laguna Blanca
Vista Murrieta at Hillcrest
Arcadia at Downey
Highland at La Canada
Corona Santiago at Redlands
La Serna at Garden Grove
Hart at #2 Royal
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Katella at Whitney, scores not reported
Chino Hills d. Webb, scores not reported
Irvine University d. Estancia, scores not reported
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Katella at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian
Lancaster at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Village Christian at Eastvale Roosevelt
Chino Hills at Bolsa Grande
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Flintridge Prep
Claremont at Xavier Prep
Bishop Diego at Segerstrom
#4 Portola at Oxford Academy
Hemet at #3 St. Margaret’s
Irvine University at Diamond Ranch
Calabasas at Malibu
Foothill Tech at Oak Park
Cathedral at Millikan
Tustin at Beaumont
Canyon Country Canyon at Arrowhead Christian
Brentwood at #2 Northwood
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Crossroads d. Salesian, 25-14, 25-7, 25-13
Fontana d. Knight, scores not reported
Ambassador Christian d. Loara, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10
Nuview Bridge d. Indian Springs, scores not reported
Pasadena Poly d, West Covina, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16
Bell Gardens d. Western, scores not reported
Western Christian d. West Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Troy d. San Gorgonio, scores not reported
Oakwood d. Pilgrim, 25-27, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18, 15-6
San Gabriel Academy d. Vistamar, 25-15, 25-8, 25-18
Riverside North d. Ramona, scores not reported
Whittier d. Bosco Tech, 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15
Keppel d. Burbank Providence, 25-15, 30-32, 25-16, 25-16
Murrieta Mesa d. Valley View, 25-18, 25-9, 25-13
Norwalk d. Paramount, 23-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18
La Sierra d. Loma Linda Academy, scores not reported
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Crossroads at #1 Carpinteria
Fontana at Rancho Verde
Ambassador Christian at Bellflower
Nuview Bridge at Yucaipa
Pasadena Poly at Anaheim Fairmont Prep
Bell Gardens at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
Western Christian at St. Monica
#4 Troy at Hawthorne Math/Science
Oakwood at #3 Lancaster Desert Christian
San Gabriel Academy at Anaheim
Riverside North at Miller
Whittier at San Gabriel
Keppel at Oxnard Pacifica
Murrieta Mesa at Perris
Norwalk at Hawthorne
La Sierra at #2 Sunny Hills
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
Glendale Adventist d. San Jacinto Valley Academy, 25-19, 25-22, 11-25, 22-25, 15-8
Beverly Hills d. Mary Star, scores not reported
First round, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Orange County Christian at #1 Saddleback
Shalhevet at Newbury Park Adventist
Rialto at Samueli
Vasquez at Ganesha
CAMS at Mayfair
Sonora at Southlands Christian
Summit at Moreno Valley
Glendale Adventist at #4 Le Lycee
Beverly Hills at #3 Da Vinci
Downey Calvary Chapel at Magnolia
Waverly at Santa Rosa Academy
Ojai Valley at Garey
Palmdale Aerospace at Milken
Cornerstone Christian at Vista del Lago
Leuzinger at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
#2 Monrovia at Southwestern Academy
NOTES: Second round (Div. 2-6), Saturday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 1 only), Tuesday, 6 p.m.; quarterfinals (Div. 2-6), May 4, 6 p.m.; semifinals, May 7, 6 p.m. Championships, May 14, 6 p.m.
