Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

Baseballs are gathered in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

DIVISION 4

Wild-card games, Tuesday

Barstow 2, Jurupa Hills 1

Loyola 10, Montebello 0

Elsinore 4, Alhambra 1

Corona Santiago 8, Los Altos 0

Culver City 7, Santa Barbara 3

California 4, Burbank 0

La Salle 7, Glendora 1

Adelanto 2, Ramona 1

First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.

Barstow at #1 Aquinas

Highland at Flintridge Prep

Long Beach Wilson at St. Anthony

Loyola at San Marcos

Elsinore at Tahquitz

St. Margaret’s at Fullerton

Mary Star at Segerstrom

#4 Corona Santiago at Grand Terrace

#3 Tesoro at Don Lugo

Culver City at Ventura

Valencia at Schurr

California at Gardena Serra

La Salle at Hemet

Adelanto at El Modena

Pasadena Poly at South Torrance

El Rancho at #2 Walnut

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement