High school baseball: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings
DIVISION 4
Wild-card games, Tuesday
Barstow 2, Jurupa Hills 1
Loyola 10, Montebello 0
Elsinore 4, Alhambra 1
Corona Santiago 8, Los Altos 0
Culver City 7, Santa Barbara 3
California 4, Burbank 0
La Salle 7, Glendora 1
Adelanto 2, Ramona 1
First round, Thursday, 3:15 p.m.
Barstow at #1 Aquinas
Highland at Flintridge Prep
Long Beach Wilson at St. Anthony
Loyola at San Marcos
Elsinore at Tahquitz
St. Margaret’s at Fullerton
Mary Star at Segerstrom
#4 Corona Santiago at Grand Terrace
#3 Tesoro at Don Lugo
Culver City at Ventura
Valencia at Schurr
California at Gardena Serra
La Salle at Hemet
Adelanto at El Modena
Pasadena Poly at South Torrance
El Rancho at #2 Walnut
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.