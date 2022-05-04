Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

baseballs are stored in a bucket
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Times staff
DIVISION 5

Wild-card games, Wednesday

Savanna 8, Lancaster 5

Shadow Hills 4, Katella 2

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Savanna at #1 Moreno Valley

Malibu at Pasadena Marshall

Indio at Serrano

Viewpoint at de Toledo

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Buena

South Pasadena at Salesian

Apple Valley at Sunny Hills

Pomona at #4 Citrus Hill

#3 Tustin at Oxford Academy

Knight at Santa Paula

Valley View at Victor Valley

Century at Temple City

Northwood at Brea Olinda

Shadow Hills at Nogales

Loara at Orange

Village Christian at #2 Burbank Burroughs

DIVISION 7

Wild-card games, Wednesday

Leuzinger 4, Newbury Park Adventist 2

Big Bear 9, Gladstone 3

Coachella Valley 7, Redlands Adventist 0

Avalon 15, La Verne Lutheran 0

Ganesha 16, Animo Leadership 4

Vistamar 13, Coastal Christian 2

Mountain View 15, Anza Hamilton 8

Cobalt 10, Shalhevet 9

Nuview Bridge 14, California Lutheran 1

Cathedral City 11, San Bernardino 4

Eisenhower 10, St. Genevieve 9

Garden Grove Santiago 7, St. Monica 6

Artesia 6, Gabrielino 3

Santa Clara 5, Faith Baptist 3

First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.

Leuzinger at #1 Los Amigos

Big Bear at Academy for Careers & Exploration

Coast Union at Baldwin Park

Coachella Valley at Temecula Prep

Avalon at St. Bernard

Ganesha at Desert Mirage

Vistamar at Hawthorne

Mountain View at #4 Riverside Prep

Cobalt at #3 Ojai Valley

Hueneme at Santa Maria Valley Christian

Nuview Bridge at Cornerstone Christian

Cathedral City at Mesa Grande

Eisenhower at Lennox Academy

Garden Grove Santiago at Downey Calvary Chapel

Artesia at United Christian

Santa Clara at #2 Da Vinci

