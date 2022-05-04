High school baseball: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings
DIVISION 5
Wild-card games, Wednesday
Savanna 8, Lancaster 5
Shadow Hills 4, Katella 2
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Savanna at #1 Moreno Valley
Malibu at Pasadena Marshall
Indio at Serrano
Viewpoint at de Toledo
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Buena
South Pasadena at Salesian
Apple Valley at Sunny Hills
Pomona at #4 Citrus Hill
#3 Tustin at Oxford Academy
Knight at Santa Paula
Valley View at Victor Valley
Century at Temple City
Northwood at Brea Olinda
Shadow Hills at Nogales
Loara at Orange
Village Christian at #2 Burbank Burroughs
DIVISION 7
Wild-card games, Wednesday
Leuzinger 4, Newbury Park Adventist 2
Big Bear 9, Gladstone 3
Coachella Valley 7, Redlands Adventist 0
Avalon 15, La Verne Lutheran 0
Ganesha 16, Animo Leadership 4
Vistamar 13, Coastal Christian 2
Mountain View 15, Anza Hamilton 8
Cobalt 10, Shalhevet 9
Nuview Bridge 14, California Lutheran 1
Cathedral City 11, San Bernardino 4
Eisenhower 10, St. Genevieve 9
Garden Grove Santiago 7, St. Monica 6
Artesia 6, Gabrielino 3
Santa Clara 5, Faith Baptist 3
First round, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Leuzinger at #1 Los Amigos
Big Bear at Academy for Careers & Exploration
Coast Union at Baldwin Park
Coachella Valley at Temecula Prep
Avalon at St. Bernard
Ganesha at Desert Mirage
Vistamar at Hawthorne
Mountain View at #4 Riverside Prep
Cobalt at #3 Ojai Valley
Hueneme at Santa Maria Valley Christian
Nuview Bridge at Cornerstone Christian
Cathedral City at Mesa Grande
Eisenhower at Lennox Academy
Garden Grove Santiago at Downey Calvary Chapel
Artesia at United Christian
Santa Clara at #2 Da Vinci
