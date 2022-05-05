Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

softball in glove
(weixx / stock.adobe.com)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BASEBALL

DIVISION 2

First round, Thursday

Torrance 5, Gahr 4

Paloma Valley 13, Northview 4

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Vista Murrieta 3

Maranatha 8, Great Oak 2

Quartz Hill 9, Paraclete 2

Lakewood 1, Moorpark 0

Norco 3, Sonora 0

Sierra Canyon 6, Simi Valley 1

Garden Grove Pacifica 3, Temescal Canyon 1

Warren 2, Beckman 1

Etiwanda 10, Temecula Valley 2

Hart 7, Royal 3

Millikan 10, Mission Viejo 1

Palos Verdes 6, Calabasas 5

Crescenta Valley 2, South Hills 0

Second round, Tuesday; 3:15 p.m.

Torrance at #1 Arlington

Paloma Valley at Rancho Cucamonga

Quartz Hill at Maranatha

#4 Norco at Lakewood

#3 Sierra Canyon at Garden Grove Pacifica

Etiwanda at Warren

Millikan at Hart

Palos Verdes at Crescenta Valley

DIVISION 4

First round, Thursday unless noted

Aquinas 6, Barstow 0

Flintridge Prep 10, Highland 9

Long Beach Wilson 8, St. Anthony 3

Loyola 5, San Marcos 4

Tahquitz 3, Elsinore 1

Fullerton 7, St. Margaret’s 2

Segerstrom 7, Mary Star 5

Corona Santiago 7, Grand Terrace 0

Tesoro 16, Don Lugo 5

Culver City 4, Ventura 2

Valencia at Schurr, Friday

California 2, Gardena Serra 1

La Salle 6, Hemet 3

El Modena 2, Adelanto 0

South Torrance 4, Pasadena Poly 0

El Rancho 2, Walnut 1

Second round, Tuesday; 3:15 p.m.

Flintridge Prep at #1 Aquinas

Long Beach Wilson at Loyola

Tahquitz at Fullerton

Segerstrom at #4 Corona Santiago

#3 Tesoro at Culver City

Schurr/Valencia winner at California

El Modena at La Salle

South Torrance at El Rancho

DIVISION 6

First round, Thursday

Arrowhead Christian 16, Santa Rosa Academy 1

Beverly Hills 12, Lancaster Desert Christian 10

Bellflower 3, Jurupa Valley 0

Oxnard Pacifica 7, Garey 4

Trinity Classical 13, Rio Hondo Prep 12

Whittier Christian 2, Norwalk 0

Rim of the World 5, Lakeside 4

Anaheim 12, Buckley 4

Chino 15, Sierra Vista 1

Santa Ynez 8, Foothill Tech 0

San Gorgonio 12, Vasquez 5

Arroyo 10, Crossroads 1

Bishop Diego 1, Milken 0

Hesperia Christian 9, San Jacinto 5

Miller 7, Rancho Mirage 5

Estancia 7, Tarbut V’Torah 1

Second round, Tuesday; 3:15 p.m.

Beverly Hills at #1 Arrowhead Christian

Bellflower at Oxnard Pacifica

Trinity Classical at Whittier Christian

#4 Anaheim at Rim of the World

#3 Chino at Santa Ynez

Arroyo at San Gorgonio

Hesperia Christian at Bishop Diego

Miller at #2 Estancia

