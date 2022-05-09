Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

A closeup, detail view of a lacrosse stick.
(Steve Luciano / Associated Press)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Tuesday

#1 Mater Dei at #4 Corona del Mar, 5 p.m.

#2 St. Margaret’s vs. #3 Foothill at Tustin, 7:15 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Monday

Culver City 8, Saugus 5

Aliso Niguel 9, Temecula Valley 3

Beckman 8, JSerra 6

Peninsula 6, St. John Bosco 5

Semifinals, Wednesday

Culver City at #4 Aliso Niguel

Peninsula at #3 Beckman

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Monday

Vista Murrieta 9, Mission Viejo 8

Crescenta Valley 15, Irvine University 7

Championships, Friday or Saturday at Downey

Division 1: TBD

Division 2: TBD

Division 3: #1 Vista Murrieta vs. #2 Crescenta Valley

