High school boys’ lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ LACROSSE
DIVISION 1
Semifinals, Tuesday
#1 Mater Dei at #4 Corona del Mar, 5 p.m.
#2 St. Margaret’s vs. #3 Foothill at Tustin, 7:15 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Quarterfinals, Monday
Culver City 8, Saugus 5
Aliso Niguel 9, Temecula Valley 3
Beckman 8, JSerra 6
Peninsula 6, St. John Bosco 5
Semifinals, Wednesday
Culver City at #4 Aliso Niguel
Peninsula at #3 Beckman
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Monday
Vista Murrieta 9, Mission Viejo 8
Crescenta Valley 15, Irvine University 7
Championships, Friday or Saturday at Downey
Division 1: TBD
Division 2: TBD
Division 3: #1 Vista Murrieta vs. #2 Crescenta Valley
