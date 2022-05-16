High school softball: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
CITY SOFTBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#4 San Pedro at #1 El Camino Real
#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Carson
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#8 South Gate at #5 Legacy
#6 Chavez at #2 San Fernando
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Monday
Port of Los Angeles 11, Los Angeles Wilson 1
Garfield 9, Arleta 3
Gardena 6, Cleveland 2
Franklin 10, Verdugo Hills 8
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#13 Garfield at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#3 Gardena at #2 Franklin
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Monday
Santee 17, Fremont 0
Canoga Park 24, Contreras 0
Triumph 20, Valley Arts/Sciences 7
Mendez 16, Orthopaedic 0
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Canoga Park at #1 Santee
#6 Triumph at #2 Mendez
DIVISION IV
Quarterfinals, Monday
East Valley 15, Bernstein 4
Camino Nuevo 10, Middle College 8
Maywood CES 15, University Prep Value 3
Roybal 20, Belmont 2
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#8 East Valley at #5 Camino Nuevo
#3 Maywood CES at #2 Roybal
NOTES: Championships, Friday at Birmingham (Div. IV at 3 p.m., Div. III at 3:30 p.m.) and May 21 at Cal State Northridge (Div. II at 9 a.m., Div. I at noon, Open Division at 3 p.m.).
SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL
DIVISION 3
Semifinal, Monday
Tesoro 9, St. Anthony 1
