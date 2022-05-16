Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school softball: City and Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

softball in glove
(weixx / stock.adobe.com)
By Times staff
Share

CITY SOFTBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#4 San Pedro at #1 El Camino Real

#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #6 Carson

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#8 South Gate at #5 Legacy

#6 Chavez at #2 San Fernando

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Monday

Port of Los Angeles 11, Los Angeles Wilson 1

Garfield 9, Arleta 3

Gardena 6, Cleveland 2

Franklin 10, Verdugo Hills 8

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#13 Garfield at #1 Port of Los Angeles

#3 Gardena at #2 Franklin

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Monday

Santee 17, Fremont 0

Canoga Park 24, Contreras 0

Triumph 20, Valley Arts/Sciences 7

Mendez 16, Orthopaedic 0

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Canoga Park at #1 Santee

#6 Triumph at #2 Mendez

DIVISION IV

Quarterfinals, Monday

East Valley 15, Bernstein 4

Camino Nuevo 10, Middle College 8

Maywood CES 15, University Prep Value 3

Roybal 20, Belmont 2

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#8 East Valley at #5 Camino Nuevo

#3 Maywood CES at #2 Roybal

NOTES: Championships, Friday at Birmingham (Div. IV at 3 p.m., Div. III at 3:30 p.m.) and May 21 at Cal State Northridge (Div. II at 9 a.m., Div. I at noon, Open Division at 3 p.m.).

SOUTHERN SECTION SOFTBALL

DIVISION 3

Semifinal, Monday

Tesoro 9, St. Anthony 1

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement