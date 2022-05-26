Rodrick Pleasant in good position break his 100-meter record at state championships

The weather forecast calls for temperatures in the 90s on Friday and 80s on Saturday at Buchanan High School in Clovis for the first state track and field championships since 2019; expect large crowds and great enthusiasm.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect for junior Rodrick Pleasant of Gardena Serra to continue his remarkable run by competing in his first state championships. He ran the 100 meters in a wind-aided 10.16 seconds two weeks ago at the Southern Section championships, then set the state record Saturday with a wind-legal 10.14 seconds at the Masters Meet.

Serra football coach Scott Altenberg said he had a brief conversation with Pleasant this week. Pleasant informed him, “I’m going to run faster.”

Warm weather and a fast track can only help propel Pleasant to even faster times. Qualifying will take place Friday, followed by the finals Saturday. Pleasant is also favored in the 200. There’s a focus on who is going to push Pleasant. Sophomore Jordan Washington of Long Beach Jordan has run terrific times the last two weeks, along with freshman Devin Bragg of Los Alamitos.

📣2022 CIF State Track and Field Championship Performance Lists are now available!



🔗https://t.co/byHdN4iuwD



(Corrections must be submitted by Monday, May 23 at 4pm) pic.twitter.com/ZTLVnH2ydj — CIF State (@CIFState) May 23, 2022

One of the best races should come in the boys’ 400. City Section champion Dijon Stanley has run 46.94. Southern Section Masters champion Christopher Goode of Valencia West Ranch has the state’s fastest time at 46.75. They’re running in the first two heats Friday. A third contender is Jeremiah Walker of Fresno Central.

The girls’ sprint races are wide open. Jordan Washington of Gardena Serra won the Southern Section Division 4 championship and Masters Meet. The City Section champion, Reign Redmond of Carson, is hoping the rise in competition will push her to a state championship.

The girls’ 1,600 should be a featured race with the trio of Sam McDonnell of Newbury Park, Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura and Dalia Frias of Manhattan Beach Mira Costa given the OK to go all out on Saturday to decide the best distance runner. McDonnell and Englehardt are in the same qualifying heat Friday.

🏆CIF State Track & Field Championships are May 27-28 at Veteran's Memorial Stadium @ Buchanan HS, Clovis!



📅

Fr 5/27 - G/B Qualifying Events

Sa 5/14 - G/B Event Finals



Tickets available online only 🎟️ https://t.co/w5PB8Gtv5m



ℹ️ https://t.co/3Jbka4JPgU pic.twitter.com/naRLMqmWSm — CIF State (@CIFState) May 23, 2022

In the hurdles, Upland’s Delaney Crawford, heading to Virginia to play football, didn’t qualify in the 110 hurdles after falling in the Southern Section finals, but he led the qualifiers at the Masters Meet in the 300 hurdles and is passionate about leaving Clovis with a first-place medal.

Upland could win the boys’ team title and Serra should be in contention behind Pleasant and its two relay teams.

Santa Clarita Golden Valley has the opportunity to pick up points in the girls’ competition.