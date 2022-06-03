Advertisement
Oaks Christian advances to Division 1 regional softball final against Roosevelt

Pitcher Micaela Kastor
Pitcher Micaela Kastor helped Oaks Christian reach the Division I regional softball final.
(Marvin Jimenez)
By Eric Sondheimer
Sometimes you don’t get second chances in sports, but the Oaks Christian High softball team is about to get a second chance to win a championship.

The 33-1 Lions advanced to the Division 1 regional final by pulling out a 2-1 win over Mission Viejo on Friday on a walk-off hit by Nani Arreola in the seventh inning.

Notre Dame-bound Micaela Kastor continued her exceptional pitching. Sofia Elliott of Mission Viejo also pitched well and hit a home run to tie the score in the fourth.

Oaks Christian will play Southern Section Division 1 champion Eastvale Roosevelt on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Roosevelt. Oaks Christian did not make it to the Southern Section final after losing to Los Alamitos in the semifinals, its only defeat.

Now the regional championship matchup that many expected will finally take place, pitting top coaches Pete Ackermann of Oaks Christian and Mike Smith of Roosevelt against each other.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

