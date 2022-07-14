Reseda Cleveland High will build around talented quarterback Emiliano Lopez
Reseda Cleveland High has seven starters back from a 6-3 football team in 2021, and no one is more important than senior quarterback Emiliano Lopez.
With the ability to make things happen passing or running, he gives coach Peter Gunny plenty of options on offense.
Last season, Lopez passed for 1,130 yards and 14 touchdowns and also ran for four touchdowns. Junior receiver Kory Hall caught six touchdown passes as a sophomore, giving Lopez a promising target. Hall is also a top defensive back.
Linemen Dylan Frank and Nicholas Ross will be critical in providing protection for Lopez.
The Cavaliers also have a solid kicker in Andy Garay.
Scoring points shouldn’t be a problem ,but new players will have to step up on defense to help Cleveland rise up in the West Valley League this fall.
