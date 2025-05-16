Prep talk: After two knee surgeries, QB Nicolas Johnson is back

Gardena Serra quarterback Nicolas Johnson will enter his senior season having overcome a torn ACL in each knee.

Quarterback Nicolas Johnson of Gardena Serra High was back throwing passes on the football field this week during a college showcase, which was newsworthy itself because he’s had surgeries on both of his knees.

“It’s crazy,” he said.

Added coach Scott Altenberg: “He’s the bionic man.”

Johnson’s latest injury came last November. Some might have called it quits. Who wants to go through the challenge of rehab again on a different knee?

But Johnson said he’s passionate about playing football and has no intention of calling it quits.

Advertisement

“It’s something you can’t give up,” he said.

He also knows the injuries might be genetic since his older brother, former Crenshaw and UCLA football player Mossi Johnson, had similar issues with his knees.

He intends to be Serra’s starting quarterback for the team’s season opener against Palos Verdes on Aug. 22. He deserves a standing ovation for perseverance.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

