Prep football: Week 3 schedule

Coastal Christian at Riverdale Christian, 11 a.m.

CSDR at Fremont California School for the Deaf, 3 p.m.

Calvary Baptist at La Verne Lutheran, 11 a.m.

Fresno Central vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, 4 p.m.

Bonita vs. San Dimas at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Grace Brethren vs. Trinity Classical Academy at Valencia, 7:30 p.m.

Faith Baptist vs. North Valley Military Institute at Valley Oaks CES, 7 p.m.

Escondido Calvin Christian vs. United Christian at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

Downey Calvary Chapel vs. Lancaster Desert Christian at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

New Designs University Park at Torres, 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco vs. Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic at U. of Oregon (Eugene, Ore.), 7 p.m.

San Pedro vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Denver (Colo.) Mullen vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, 7 p.m.

Western Christian vs. Whittier at California, 7 p.m.

Valley View vs. Northwood at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Sultana vs. Granite Hills at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Servite vs. Los Alamitos at Cerritos College, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

San Clemente vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Portola vs. Katella at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Pioneer vs. La Palma Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Pacific vs. Whittier Christian at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Mira Costa vs. Hart at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Marina vs. Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Los Amigos vs. Saddleback at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach vs. Capistrano Valley Christian at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.

La Puente vs. Gladstone at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

La Mirada vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

King vs. Riverside Poly at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Keppel vs. Firebaugh at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Garey vs. Azusa at San Dimas, 7 p.m.

Fullerton vs. Santa Fe at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Foothill vs. Troy at Fullerton HS, 7 p.m.

Damien vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

Covina vs. Northview at Covina District Field (Covina), 7 p.m.

Costa Mesa vs. Westminster La Quinta at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Brentwood vs. Burbank at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Brea Olinda vs. Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Arcadia vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Manual Arts vs. New Designs Watts at Daniels Field (San Pedro), 7 p.m.

California Lutheran vs. Oceanside Coastal Academy at Carlsbad Army-Navy, 6:30 p.m.

University Careers and Sports Academy vs. Cuyama Valley at Richardson Park (New Cuyama), 7 p.m.

Xavier Prep vs. Riverside Notre Dame at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Westminster vs. Anaheim at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Western vs. Esperanza at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Silverado vs. Summit at Miller, 7:30 p.m.

Simi Valley vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7:30 p.m.

Savanna vs. Rancho Alamitos at Bolsa Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Palos Verdes vs. Edison at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Los Osos at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

Los Altos vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Long Beach Wilson vs. St. Anthony at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

Loara vs. Sonora at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica vs. Anaheim Canyon at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Estancia vs. Garden Grove Santiago at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower vs. Compton at Compton Centennial, 7 p.m.

Buena Park vs. Santa Ana at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Alta Loma vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7:30 p.m.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.