Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Santa Margarita vs. Los Alamitos heads this week’s top high school football games

Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson looks to throw downfield.
Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson, who has committed to USC, looks to throw downfield.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

A look at this week’s top high school football games in the Southland.

Thursday

Santa Margarita (3-0) vs. Los Alamitos (2-2) at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m. The Eagles finally get a big nonleague test to see whether they might be a candidate to finish third behind St. John Bosco and Mater Dei in the Trinity League. Their defense has been impressive, particularly on the defensive line, and they will have to put pressure on USC-bound quarterback Malachi Nelson, whose favorite target is the explosive Malaki Lemon, another USC commit. If Santa Margarita can turn the game into a defensive battle, it will win. The pick: Santa Margarita.

Friday

Palisades (3-0) at Reseda Cleveland (3-0), 7:30 p.m. This is a clash between two City Section teams that have been impressive against weak nonleague opponents. Cleveland has shown offensive firepower behind the versatile Kory Hall. Palisades has relied on running backs Christopher Washington and Anthony Lieberman. The pick: Palisades.

Advertisement

Football on field.

High School Sports

Prep football: Week 4 schedule

Prep football: Week 4 schedule for City and Southern Section schools.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement